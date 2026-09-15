Cardi B Says Oldest Child Kulture Has 'Her Own Makeup Collection'

Cardi B is explaining why her oldest child, 8-year-old Kulture Cephus, doesn’t need makeup tips from the Am I the Drama? artist.

The Grammy winner was the guest of honor during Huda Beauty’s Ultra Snatched collection launch in Los Angeles last Thursday (Sept. 10). While there, Cardi spoke with Complex’s Jaelani Turner-Williams about Kulture’s glam preferences.

"[Kulture has] her own makeup collection. She got her own little thing going on," Cardi said. "She does her own stuff, she got her own little makeup. She goes to Ulta by herself so she doesn't even play with mine, to be honest with you."

On Kulture's beauty aesthetic, Cardi described her oldest daughter’s appreciation for colorful looks.

"She likes blush, and she likes to wear a lot of [pink] eyeshadow, a lot of lip gloss,” Bardi said. “She’s just real cutesy and she's real girly."