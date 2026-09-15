Music

Cardi B Says Oldest Child Kulture Has 'Her Own Makeup Collection'

The rapper called her daughter's aesthetic "cutesy" and "real girly."

Cardi B attends the Huda Duo Release Dinner at Pluto LA on September 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Image via Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for HUDA

Cardi B is explaining why her oldest child, 8-year-old Kulture Cephus, doesn’t need makeup tips from the Am I the Drama? artist.

The Grammy winner was the guest of honor during Huda Beauty’s Ultra Snatched collection launch in Los Angeles last Thursday (Sept. 10). While there, Cardi spoke with Complex’s Jaelani Turner-Williams about Kulture’s glam preferences.

"[Kulture has] her own makeup collection. She got her own little thing going on," Cardi said. "She does her own stuff, she got her own little makeup. She goes to Ulta by herself so she doesn't even play with mine, to be honest with you."

On Kulture's beauty aesthetic, Cardi described her oldest daughter’s appreciation for colorful looks.

"She likes blush, and she likes to wear a lot of [pink] eyeshadow, a lot of lip gloss,” Bardi said. “She’s just real cutesy and she's real girly."

Kulture has become a mini-entrepreneur under Cardi’s guidance, as the Bronx native cast her in a commercial for her haircare brand Grow-Good Beauty, which premiered earlier this month.

“This is a company that one day she’ll own,” Cardi posted on Instagram Threads in response to someone who suggested that the rapper was engaging in “celeb parent behavior.”

The rapper shares Kulture, along with her son Wave, 5, and daughter Blossom, 2, with Offset, while she has a 10-month-old son with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

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