The Ravens’ 2026-27 season got off to a strong start Sunday as they ran over the Colts, 41-23. One downside to Baltimore’s outing in Indy was the injury to star WR Zay Flowers. Flowers was tackled late in the second quarter and re-injured his left hamstring. Below, we will deliver a Flowers injury update and look at when the WR will likely return to the Ravens lineup. Zay Flowers injury update: When will Ravens WR return?

The early returns on Flowers’ injury are positive as he is not expected to miss much time due to the hamstring injury. “I feel good about where that’s at,” Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said about Flowers’ injury. “We’ll see how the week goes though there.”

As for whether or not Flowers will play in Baltimore’s Week 2 game at home against the Saints, that is still up in the air. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter weighed in on the likelihood of Flowers playing against New Orleans. “With a hamstring, you miss a little bit of time,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It doesn’t sound overly serious, but to think he would be out there this week [against the Saints] would probably be unrealistic.” The Ravens must also consider that this injury is a reaggravation. Flowers initially injured his hamstring during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings on August 20. He sat out two weeks because of the injury but practiced all last week in the days leading up to Baltimore’s season opener against the Colts. “You want to make sure that it’s not something you’re dealing with for 17, 18 weeks,” Minter said. “And so that’s all things that, as the day-to-day things, we’ll look at and make sure we’re putting Zay in the best position.” Here is a look at the Ravens’ upcoming schedule.

Week 2 Sunday, September 20: Saints at Ravens

Week 3 Sunday, September 27: Cowboys at Ravens

Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Titans at Ravens

Week 5 Sunday, October 11: Ravens at Falcons

Zay Flowers fantasy football outlook

Flowers, who had an ADP of No. 41 overall in drafts this summer, is rostered in 100 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

The Ravens WR was having a phenomenal day against the Colts on Sunday before going down to injury, as he posted 5 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. Flowers posted a career-best 86 catches for 1,211 yards and 5 TDs last season. Ravens odds

Baltimore opened the season with +1200 Super Bowl odds. Only the Rams and Bills had shorter odds to win it all. The Ravens currently have +1000 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LXI. Baltimore was tied with the Rams for having the highest win total projection in the preseason as it was pegged for 11.5 victories.

The Ravens are currently -110 to win the AFC North.

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