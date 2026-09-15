Pop Culture

Bobbi Althoff Spoofs Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Just Sports’ Novig Ad

The comedian and podcaster tossed tennis and baseballs in a spoof of the controversial Sweeney commercial.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 12: Bobbi Althoff speaks on stage during "The Spell Off LIVE!" on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Sydney Sweeney poses for a portrait backstage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2026 in Indio, California.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Key Takeaways

  • Bobbi Althoff posted an Instagram video spoofing Sydney Sweeney's Novig’s “Just Sports” ad while wearing a black bra and underwear in a kitchen.
  • Sydney Sweeney's original "Novig Is Just Sports" ad debuted September 9 and has drawn more than 42 million views while promoting Novig, a sports prediction market.
  • Olympic and professional athletes like Gracie Kramer, Tilly Kearns, Amy Hunt and Felicity Palmateer slammed the Novig campaign for sexualizing women's sports.

The ball is in Bobbi Althoff’s court in a spoof of Sydney Sweeney’s Novig commercial.

While the original ad spot for the sports trading app shows the Euphoria actress in suggestive positions in different athletic scenes, in a new Instagram reel, Althoff posted her version of Novig promo. While repeating “just sports,” the comedian and podcaster tossed tennis balls, baseballs and a pink baseball while wearing a matching black lingerie set.

Like her ‘Great Jeans’ campaign for American Eagle last year, the Novig ad has landed Sweeney in hot water, with the actress being accused of objectifying herself. Per The Guardian, in an Instagram Story shared by four-time Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus, she condemned the ad “as a kick in the face to every woman who had dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every women who enjoys sports for what it really is – teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellent, unity …”

Sprinter Amy Hunt also issued a response to the actress while at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest, telling Sweeney that “real women in sports” push themselves to the point of exhaustion.

“How do we live in a world where monetising a women’s body and sexualising women’s sport is still a thing?” she continued.

In an interview with Complex, Sweeney called the “Just Sports” campaign “a very simple and playful idea,” intended to “really bring the concept of ‘just sports’ to life.”

Related Stories

Sydney Sweeney x Novig 'Just Sports' campaign
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign

It's just sports.

Khal8 days ago
Bobbi Althoff at "The Roast of Kevin Hart" Red Carpet at Netflix Is A Joke Fest held at Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England.
Music

Bobbi Althoff Jokes About Being ‘Irrelevant’ Despite Interviewing Drake

Nearly a year after last sitting down with the Iceman rapper on her podcast, the comedian and podcaster posted an Instagram reel where she predicted her fading popularity.

Jaelani Turner-Williams69 days ago
Sukihana and Bobbi Althoff
Pop Culture

Bobbi Althoff Shows Off New Look After Sukihana Styles Her

The revamp included a platinum blonde wig and new makeup routine.

tara mahadevan121 days ago

Trending

1
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'
2
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
3
MusicDrake's 'FOMO' Has Arrived: Here's What It Actually Is
4
SneakersThe Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked
5
MusicDrake Premieres 'FOMO,' His New 'Not So Short Film': Watch Here
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App