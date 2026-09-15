2026 Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Widow's Bay' Bags Outstanding Comedy Series Win

Yet again, TV was rife with top-tier comedy series this year—Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Widow’s Bay, and the final season of Hacks among them—making the race for top honors at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards a particularly tight one.

On Monday (Sept. 14), the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy, as anyone watching the ceremony likely predicted, went to Widow’s Bay. Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, and Shrinking were also nominated.

Paired with other Widow’s Bay wins on Monday, including, but not limited to, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Matthew Rhys) and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Katie Dippold), this should hopefully bode well for a fairly swift return for the more-than-meets-the-hype Apple TV+ title, which has been confirmed for a second season.

Of course, we kept a running tab on all of tonight’s winners. See the final list here.