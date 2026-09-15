Chris Brown Thanks Rep. Jasmine Crockett for Honoring Him: ‘I Apologize for Any Backlash’

Chris Brown is standing behind Rep. Jasmine Crockett for honoring him in Texas, apologizing for the wave of criticism that followed her appearance. The 37-year-old singer posted an Instagram Story on Monday (Sept. 14) showing himself hugging the Dallas congresswoman onstage, paired with a note addressed to her.

"Thank you so much,” he wrote. “I apologize for any backlash you have to deal with for awarding me. I'm not political but I move off of frequency and energy and I'm so grateful. ONCE AGAIN, THANK YOU.” Crockett recognized Brown and Usher on Saturday during The R&B Tour's stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, appearing alongside Texas state Rep. Venton Jones, who handed Brown a separate State of Texas legislative recognition. "Right now, we are experiencing Black joy at the highest level and I wanted to make sure we document that at the congressional level. So, let's give it up again for Chris Brown," Crockett told the crowd. She called him "a real one" before the two embraced. According to The Dallas Morning News, the Congressional Record entry, titled "Recognizing the Artistry of Chris Brown and Usher Raymond," commends "the extraordinary accomplishments" of both singers, "whose talent and influence have helped shape contemporary R&B and popular music." Critics on social media pointed to Brown's 2009 guilty plea for felony assault against Rihanna and his lengthy history of legal issues.

Media personality Ebro Darden recently reacted to the matter, calling it “fake outrage.” “I thought this was fake outrage. I mean, people get plaques from cities and congressional things all the time,” Darden said on Tuesday’s episode of the Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg podcast. “There's been tons of people who have quote unquote criminal records. What are we even talking about?” Rep. Venton Jones made an appearance on The Don Lemon Show on YouTube on Tuesday, saying he spent the last several days listening to the feedback and offered an apology for domestic violence victims. “I want to offer my apology to Black women, to women, and to anyone who has experienced domestic violence, and [to] really express that it was not my intention to be able to stoke the traumas that goes into that as well as the background of this situation.” Jones said he and Crockett were “brought in at the request of the venue” in an effort to “mobilize voters” ahead of the elections in November 2026.