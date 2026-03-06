Every Ryan Coogler Movie, Ranked

Ryan Coogler is considered one of the greatest filmmakers in the world.

Though his original path focused on football, a creative writing course turned his attention to short films, which eventually led to his 2013 feature-length directorial debut, Fruitvale Station. Throughout his career, Coogler has stayed true to his people, true to his family, and true to the artform, resurrecting the Rocky franchise in 2015 with the Michael B. Jordan-led Creed and bringing the MCU’s Black Panther to life with integrity.

With his latest film Sinners earning 16 Oscar nominations, including for its direction, anyone who wasn’t familiar with Coogler can and should get familiar his filmography now. Here are all of Ryan Coogler’s movies ranked.