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'Obsession' Star Inde Navarrette Builds on Breakout Success With New Gap Campaign

"There was so much freedom to move, experiment, and express ourselves," Navarrette says of joining Malcolm Todd for the new campaign.

Inde Navarrette with long dark hair, wearing a white crop top and jeans, stands against a plain background.
Image via Gap/Bjorn Iooss

Obsession star Inde Navarrette’s breakout year continues with a starring role in a new Gap campaign.

The recent 360 with Jillian interviewee joins Do That Again artist Malcolm Todd for the Fall 2026 “Denim on your own” campaign, featuring photography by Bjorn Iooss and a Tanu Muiño-directed film component.

"From the moment we started filming the Gap campaign, it felt like we were able to bring our own energy and personalities to the campaign," Navarrette said in a statement shared with Complex. “There was so much freedom to move, experiment, and express ourselves. That’s what makes style so personal — it’s about feeling confident in who you are and showing up as yourself.”

Gap’s denim offerings this time around include the Mid-Rise Straight Taper Jeans, seen being modeled by Navarrette in the new campaign.

Below, get a closer look.

Next for the Oscar buzz-generating Superman & Lois alum is Invertigo, an upcoming thriller from Obsession producers Capstone Studios and Tea Shop Productions. As Navarrette told Complex earlier this year, she also has designs on one day working with Christopher Nolan and Ryan Coogler.

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