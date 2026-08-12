'Obsession' Star Inde Navarrette Builds on Breakout Success With New Gap Campaign

The recent 360 with Jillian interviewee joins Do That Again artist Malcolm Todd for the Fall 2026 “Denim on your own” campaign, featuring photography by Bjorn Iooss and a Tanu Muiño-directed film component.

"From the moment we started filming the Gap campaign, it felt like we were able to bring our own energy and personalities to the campaign," Navarrette said in a statement shared with Complex. “There was so much freedom to move, experiment, and express ourselves. That’s what makes style so personal — it’s about feeling confident in who you are and showing up as yourself.”

Gap’s denim offerings this time around include the Mid-Rise Straight Taper Jeans, seen being modeled by Navarrette in the new campaign.

Below, get a closer look.