Spider-Man: Brand New Day, out in theaters now, is the highest-grossing movie of the year, breaking the record for single-day domestic box office, and raking in over $1 billion globally during its first week. The movie pulls triple duty. First, it precedes and foreshadows Avengers: Doomsday, which comes out on December 18, 2026. Second, it sets up what will likely be a new Spider-Man trilogy in the years to come.

[Ed Note: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day from here on out. Proceed with caution!]

And third—and perhaps most importantly—it's a stealth introduction to the Mutant Saga and the larger X-Men mythos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We meet Jean Grey, one of the most powerful, omega-level mutants in Marvel lore, and we see the power—and destruction—that she's capable of. We see the fear in the people around her, and we know how that fear will inevitably manifest in the years to come.

Where is this narrative headed? Here is everything we know so far about the MCU's incoming Mutant Saga.