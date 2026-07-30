Five David Jonsson Performances You Should See Before 'Black Panther 3'

Over the weekend, David Jonsson was officially announced as the new Black Panther in Ryan Coogler’s third Black Panther film for Marvel Studios. Jonsson will be taking on the role of Prince T’Challa / T’Challa II, who was introduced as the son of King T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In my one movies / TV group chat, I joked that Marvel must have loved The Long Walk, the 2025 Stephen King adaptation that put the 32-year-old’s name in the mouths of many critics. I genuinely wasn’t surprised when I read reports the following morning that Coogler chose the London-born Jonsson after seeing his work in The Long Walk.

Now we understand if you were unfamiliar with Jonsson before this, but you have some time; the third installment of Black Panther is set to hit theaters in 2028, so by then, you should be well acquainted with Jonsson’s work as an actor. At the very least, you can say that you saw The Long Walk and get why they chose him. Here’s a look at five essential David Jonsson roles to check out before watching Black Panther 3.