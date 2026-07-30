Five David Jonsson Performances You Should See Before 'Black Panther 3'

Over the weekend, David Jonsson was officially announced as the new Black Panther in Ryan Coogler’s third Black Panther film for Marvel Studios. Jonsson will be taking on the role of Prince T’Challa / T’Challa II, who was introduced as the son of King T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In my one movies / TV group chat, I joked that Marvel must have loved The Long Walk, the 2025 Stephen King adaptation that put the 32-year-old’s name in the mouths of many critics. I genuinely wasn’t surprised when I read reports the following morning that Coogler chose the London-born Jonsson after seeing his work in The Long Walk.
Now we understand if you were unfamiliar with Jonsson before this, but you have some time; the third installment of Black Panther is set to hit theaters in 2028, so by then, you should be well acquainted with Jonsson’s work as an actor. At the very least, you can say that you saw The Long Walk and get why they chose him. Here’s a look at five essential David Jonsson roles to check out before watching Black Panther 3.
Industry (2020-2022)
Role: Augustus "Gus" Sackey
Where to Stream: HBO Max
Although he was part of the first two series of Industry, Jonsson’s time as Augustus “Gus” Sackey isn’t referenced as much, likely because he was gone from the show before it started popping off for many. Jonsson’s Gus was from a more privileged background, attended the best schools, and sought to make his mark in the financial sector. By the end of series 2, while he’d leaked information that benefited many he worked with, it also sealed his fate, leading to his exit from Pierpoint. On to bigger and brighter things for Jonsson, though.
Rye Lane (2023)
Role: Dom
Where to Stream: Hulu
In this Sundance darling, Jonsson plays Dom, a man who meet-cutes Yas in a gender neutral toilet in the Rye Lane Market; what unfolds is a British romcom fueled by hip-hop, bringing the Rye Lane Market it’s based in to life. It may be the funniest flick on this list, and deserves every piece of praise it gets for how real it feels. Watch this for those moments when Jonsson has to interact with his Wakandan family.
Alien: Romulus (2024)
Role: Andy Carradine
Where to Stream: Hulu
Likely one of the first times American audiences heard Jonsson’s performance being called a “stand-out” was in Alien: Romulus, which finds Jonsson playing Andy, an android that’s reprogrammed as the surrogate brother of the film’s protagonist, Rain. There’s something about the way Jonsson uses his face to emote; for a role as demanding as this one, he hits every beat perfectly.
The Long Walk (2025)
Role: Pete McVries
Where to Stream: HBO Max
In a dystopian 1970s where fifty boys are made to walk until one of them is left standing (literally), Jonsson’s Pete McVries is one of the kindest characters ever committed to film. The Long Walk touches viewers and critics alike, many championing Jonsson and Cooper Hoffman’s performances in particular. (For those wonder, that connection is likely why some tried to fancast Hoffman as the new Cyclops.)
Wasteman (2026)
Role: Taylor
Where to Stream: MUBI
This may be one of the more impressive projects in Jonsson’s filmography, but more on some IYKYK shit, primarily because it’s only been able to be streamed on MUBI, as it’s a fairly recent UK film release. Jonsson plays Taylor, a man who’s set to be released from prison soon due to overcrowding; he sold a bad batch of pills, and two people ended up dead after taking them, leading him to do time for manslaughter. Just as Taylor’s trying to keep his nose clean to secure his release, he’s paired with a drug-dealing cellmate who can’t take no for an answer. Jonsson, as per, steps up to the plate, embodying Taylor while bodying this flick. Peep this for how Jonsson handles being the center of attention.