Cinema has always been big business, and that’s never going to change. Whether it was the glory days of golden-age Hollywood, the event-film explosion of the 1990s, or the modern-day superhero takeover, there’s always been something to entice fans to leave their homes and head to the movie theater. They said streaming would kill the theatrical experience—but it didn’t. Hell, even COVID, which shut down the movie industry for a couple of years, couldn’t keep audiences away for long.
With our desire to gather in dark theaters stronger than ever, massive budgets and blockbuster spectacles have become the industry standard. It’s a high-stakes gamble, but when it pays off, the payout is astronomical. Case in point: three new entries have cracked the all-time top 10 highest-grossing films list in just the last two years alone—sharing space with an iconic classic that has held its ground for nearly three decades. Now that’s serious staying power.
With that said, in accordance with Box Office Mojo, these are the highest-grossing movies in box office history.
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Zootopia 2 (2015)
Director(s): Jared Bush, Byron Howard
Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg
Worldwide Box Office Take: $1,866,647,950
Who knew an animated movie about a rabbit and a fox solving crimes would land among the highest-grossing films of all time? While the original 2016 hit crossed the $1 billion threshold, the highly anticipated sequel completely shattered expectations. Disney's smash hit sits comfortably on the all-time list, boasting a staggering global box office take of nearly $1.9 billion.
In this action-packed follow-up, detective duo Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) hit the streets once again, going undercover to track down a mysterious reptile named Gary (Ke Huy Quan) who turns the mammal metropolis upside down. Guided by original directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the film also features voice work from Fortune Feimster and Andy Samberg. Driven by massive international appeal, the film crossed the $1 billion mark in record time for a Hollywood animated release.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
Director(s): Jon Watts
Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau
Worldwide Box Office Take: $1,921,426,073
Tom Holland’s third standalone outing as Spider-Man proved to be quite the home run. Released in 2021, when audiences were still navigating post-pandemic theatergoing, the film didn't just thrive—it shattered expectations. Powered by nostalgic, legacy-honoring crossovers featuring past iterations of the web-slinger (and the viral theater reactions to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's returns), the film expertly blends multiverse spectacle with profound emotional stakes, delivering one of the most thrilling and gut-wrenching entries in the MCU.
When a spell to conceal his identity backfires, Peter Parker accidentally unleashes classic villains, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. The invasion brings devastating consequences, culminating in the tragic loss of Aunt May, which grounds Parker’s ultimate journey. No Way Home grossed $1 billion in just 12 days—the second-fastest film ever to hit that mark—and officially knocked The Lion King (2019) out of the top 10 all-time list during its historic run.
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Director(s): Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson
Worldwide Box Office Take: $2,052,415,039
Given that Marvel movies make up 40 percent of this list, it was guaranteed that at least one Avengers film was going to make the cut. Part one of two Phase Three finales, Infinity War wasn’t just a juggernaut box office event, it was a global pop culture moment that had the world talking and collectively reeling from one of cinema's boldest cliffhangers.
Ten years of Marvel history collision-coursed into a date with destiny as Earth's mightiest heroes faced off against Thanos, who had been hunting down the six Infinity Stones in order to erase half of all life. Joining forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy in a desperate, galaxy-hopping brawl that ultimately ended in tragic dust, the Avengers pulled off a legendary box office blitz, becoming the fastest movie ever to cross $1 billion (in just 11 days) and the first superhero flick to top $2 billion.
Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)
Director(s): J.J. Abrams
Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher
Worldwide Box Office Take: $2,071,310,218
Surprisingly, the only Star Wars film to crack the all-time top 10, The Force Awakens remains the franchise’s most feverishly anticipated release. Arriving a full decade after Revenge of the Sith—and three years after George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney—fans were starving for a return to a galaxy far, far away, turning its 2015 debut into an unprecedented sci-fi event.
Set 30 years after Return of the Jedi, the story follows scavenger Rey (Daisy Ridley) and rogue Stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) as they join forces with iconic legacy heroes to stop the villainous Kylo Ren. Despite a wave of online backlash surrounding Boyega’s casting as a Black Stormtrooper, audiences overwhelmingly voted with their wallets. The film stormed theaters, grossing over $2 billion globally and setting an incredible domestic box office record ($936 million) that still stands today.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)
Director(s): Destin Daniel Cretton
Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink
Worldwide Box Office Take: $2,232,609,757
The newest entry on this list, Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit theaters in July 2026 and wasted no time making history. Rocketing past $2.2 billion globally in just four weeks, the blockbuster solidified Tom Holland's unmatched box-office drawing power. It also highlighted the massive surge in audience interest since Sony partnered with Marvel Studios, becoming the highest-grossing domestic MCU film in history after out-earning even Avengers: Endgame.
Following the emotional fallout of No Way Home, a completely forgotten Peter Parker attempts to rebuild his life while juggling the relentless demands of being a full-time vigilante. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the fresh chapter pits Spidey alongside street-level ally Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) against dangerous new threats. Driven by explosive word-of-mouth and repeat viewings, this brand-new era of Marvel’s webbed hero is a comic book blockbuster of epic proportions.
Titanic (1997)
Director(s): James Cameron
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher
Worldwide Box Office Take: $2,264,812,968
Now, to the oldest film on the list. James Cameron’s Titanic has remained in the all-time top 10 for close to 30 years, a testament to the cinematic power, cultural impact, and unshakable staying power of this 1997 epic. Long before modern superhero blockbusters, it became the first movie in history to cross the $1 billion threshold—and eventually sailed past $2.2 billion through multiple successful re-releases.
The fictional tale of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet), two star-crossed lovers from different social classes who fall in love aboard the doomed, ill-fated ship Titanic, took disaster epics to a whole other level. Beyond the revolutionary visual effects, the film’s emotional anchor rests squarely on the magnetic chemistry of its young leads, elevating a historical tragedy into an enduring pop-culture classic. Decades later, audiences remain utterly captivated by their romance—even if we all know there was definitely enough room for Jack on that floating wooden door.
Ne Zha 2 (2025)
Director(s): Yu Yang
Cast: Yanting Lü, Joseph, Mo Han, Hao Chen, Qi Lü
Worldwide Box Office Take: $2,270,700,370
Yu Yang’s 3D animated adventure epic Ne Zha 2 is a milestone machine, setting a string of historic benchmarks that are likely to remain unbroken for years to come. Besides being the highest-grossing animated film of all time, it’s the highest-grossing film ever in a single market, generating $2.2 billion (more than ¥6.79 billion) primarily in China. The Mandarin-language flick is also the highest-grossing non-English film in cinema history. This triple crown makes it one of the most remarkable box office success stories of all time.
Based on Chinese mythology, Ne Zha 2 picks up immediately after the events of the first installment, following the rebellious, fire-wielding Ne Zha and his friend Ao Bing as they attempt to rewrite their tragic fates through cosmic retribution and battles with corrupt gods of the celestial order. Combining jaw-dropping visual effects with deep cultural storytelling, the fantasy sequel captivated audiences worldwide—proving that Hollywood no longer holds a monopoly on multi-billion-dollar blockbusters.
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)
Director(s): James Cameron
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet
Worldwide Box Office Take: $2,334,484,620
Arriving 13 years after its game-changing predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water did everything but disappoint. Screened in over 50,000 movie theaters worldwide, James Cameron put his genetically engineered clan of blue hybrids on the biggest stage possible, while showcasing visual technology far more advanced than that of the franchise’s 2009 counterpart (which is saying something considering the groundbreaking visual standards set by Avatar). Whether experienced in 3D, IMAX, or 4DX, the long-awaited sci-fi sequel proved that good things truly do come to those who wait.
Returning to Pandora, the story follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as they flee their forest home to protect their family from a resurrected human threat and seek refuge with the ocean-dwelling Metkayina clan. Cameron’s underwater performance-capture technology delivered a visual masterpiece that silenced the doubters and cemented his record as the only director in cinema history with three $2 billion movies.
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Director(s): Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
Worldwide Box Office Take: $2,799,439,100
Everyone remembers the first time they saw Avengers: Endgame—and if they don’t, maybe they were on the wrong side of Thanos’ finger snap. The Russo Brothers-directed superhero epic was a cultural event that spread like wildfire worldwide, transcending geography and generations. Reactions from screenings of the film, which still pop up daily on social media, show how beloved this decade-long saga became and helped dismantle the lingering stigma surrounding superhero movies.
Serving as the epic climax of a 22-movie saga, Marvel’s Phase Three finale sees the surviving, non-dusted heroes pull off a desperate, time-traveling heist to retrieve the Infinity Stones from the past and reverse Thanos’ catastrophic snap. Giving MCU fans the biggest battles they’ve ever seen on screen, as well as a few tear-jerking farewells, the film staged an unprecedented box office blitz — becoming the first movie ever to cross $1 billion in its opening weekend ($1.2 billion). Avengers… assemble.
Avatar (2009)
Director(s): James Cameron
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez
Worldwide Box Office Take: $2,923,710,708
What is there to say about Avatar that hasn’t already been said? Crafted with painstaking detail—right down to inventing an entire language for the film—James Cameron’s big-budget 3D fantasy epic sits comfortably in the top spot on the highest-grossing movies of all time list, $124 million clear of its closest contender. It’s gonna take a cinematic behemoth, where all the stars (and checks and balances) align, to knock the blue crew off a throne it’s held for nearly two decades.
Rewinding the clock to where the saga began, the original film introduces Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paraplegic former Marine who embeds with the indigenous Na'vi via a genetically engineered avatar body, ultimately choosing to fight alongside them against a predatory human mining corporation. Powered by revolutionary visual effects and unprecedented (for its time) 3D immersion, Cameron turned an original, unproven IP into a global cultural phenomenon—and laughed all the way to the bank.