Cinema has always been big business, and that’s never going to change. Whether it was the glory days of golden-age Hollywood, the event-film explosion of the 1990s, or the modern-day superhero takeover, there’s always been something to entice fans to leave their homes and head to the movie theater. They said streaming would kill the theatrical experience—but it didn’t. Hell, even COVID, which shut down the movie industry for a couple of years, couldn’t keep audiences away for long.

With our desire to gather in dark theaters stronger than ever, massive budgets and blockbuster spectacles have become the industry standard. It’s a high-stakes gamble, but when it pays off, the payout is astronomical. Case in point: three new entries have cracked the all-time top 10 highest-grossing films list in just the last two years alone—sharing space with an iconic classic that has held its ground for nearly three decades. Now that’s serious staying power.

With that said, in accordance with Box Office Mojo, these are the highest-grossing movies in box office history.