Pop Culture

Issa Rae and the 'Insecure' Cast Cancel 13-City Anniversary Tour, Inglewood Date Still On

Scheduling conflicts forced the full cancellation of the 10th anniversary tour.

Issa Rae
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Insecure 10th Anniversary Tour will no longer be happening.

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, and showrunner Prentice Penny announced in a joint video that the 13-city run has been scrapped because new work commitments made a full-cast tour impossible.

The video, posted to HOORAE's Instagram, leaned into the show's comedic tone. It opened with Rae preparing to tell viewers the bad news before rapidly cycling through the previously mentioned others, who were all too busy to say what was wrong.

Orji pushed back almost immediately when Rae tried to make her deliver the news.

"Uh-uh, Issa, don't do that. Why you putting that on me, huh?" she said.

Ellis checked in from a film set.

"I'm on set shooting my new show, The Rookie North, y'all. Happy 10th anniversary, though," he said.

Rothwell, whose post-Insecure career includes 2024’s criminally under-appreciated, can’t-believe-it-didn’t-get-a-second-season series How to Die Alone, ultimately broke the news.

"Hey guys, looks like I have to carry this like I did all five seasons. The tour ain't happening, y'all. I'm so sorry," she said.

Penny then delivered the full explanation.

"Guys, we are so sorry we had to cancel the tour. We are all so bummed, I'm serious. But everybody started working, which is good.”

“Unfortunately, our schedules got messed up and we are so sorry, but we only wanted to do this if we could all be there and give you the best experience possible,” said Rae, when the camera came back to her.

The tour had been announced in July and was promoted as a 13-city run with candid conversations and untold stories from the cast and creative team. The first date was set for Sept. 10 in Philadelphia, with stops planned in Washington, D.C., Detroit, Boston, Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Oakland, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and more.

Despite the broader cancellation, an Oct. 8 event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California remains on.

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