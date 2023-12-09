Tyga and Blac Chyna Reach Custody Agreement Over Son King Cairo

Tyga and Blac Chyna have reached a settlement regarding the custody of their 11-year-old son, King Cairo.

TMZ reports the couple will share legal and physical custody, including "mutual decision-making on their son's health, education and general welfare."

King Cairo will spend Monday through Friday with his dad, Tyga, and Friday through Monday with Chyna. He will also not pay child support. The court also ordered the pair refrain from talking poorly about one another in front of their son, in addition to enrolling in a program that will help monitor their communication about co-parenting.

Last month, Blac Chyna—whose real name is Angela White—reportedly completed a court-mandated, online parent education class called "Our Children First."

The news arrives months after Chyna filed a motion to establish joint custody of King. Once Tyga got word of Chyna's August filing, the rapper blasted his ex for trying to change up their co-parenting routine.

"10 years later...nah...stick to ur schedule sat-mon," he wrote on social media, which caused Chyna to reply with "lol."

Back in October, Chyna opened up about her past relationship with Tyga, whom she dated from 2011 to 2014, and his alleged affair with Kylie Jenner.

In an interview with The Viall Files, Chyna described Tyga’s involvement with Jenner as a “betrayal.” “He started talking to Kylie [Jenner] at the time. I think she was, like, 16 or something. And we was engaged and stuff, so that’s kind of what ended it,” she said. Chyna also claimed she found out about the rapper’s relationship with Jenner through the internet.