The Kid Mero Dares Biggie’s Killer to Pull a Keffe D: ‘Go Do a Podcast. Go Snitch on Yourself’

Near the six-minute mark in the video linked below, the crew discussed how 63-year-old Davis essentially implicated himself for his role in the murder through his numerous interviews, podcast appearances, and his 2019 memoir.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Hot 97 ’s Mornings With Mero, the crew discussed Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ being handed a guilty verdict for his connection to the 1996 shooting death of 2Pac Shakur .

“I wonder if we will get the same for Big,” Mero said on the air. “Whoever the Keffe D is for Big, go do a podcast. Go snitch on yourself.”

According to CNN, Davis originally sat down with LAPD in 2008 as a suspect in Biggie's 1997 murder. When investigators pressed him about the “Big Poppa” rapper’s killing, Davis said, “No, we didn't have anything to do with that one,” then reportedly added, "We did the other one," volunteering his role in Shakur's death without being asked.

“We didn’t ask him any questions about 2Pac. He offered that on his own,” said Daryn Dupree, a former LAPD detective who testified during Davis’ case, per CNN.

Although his legal counsel insisted that their client’s statements were for “entertainment purposes,” Davis was arrested and charged in 2023 for 2Pac’s murder.

On Monday, he was found guilty of first degree murder on Monday (August 31) by a Las Vegas jury for providing the gun to an associate and directing him to shoot the West Coast legend.