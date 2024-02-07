Bobbi Althoff's Husband Has Filed for Divorce

Bobbi Althoff and her husband Cory Althoff are calling it quits.

According to legal documents reviewed by TMZ, Cory, 34, is filing for divorce from the TikTok creator, 26, after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing lists their date of separation as July 4, 2023.

Cory is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their daughters, Isla, one, and Luca, three. He also reportedly checked off the box that blocks the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party.

This story is being updated