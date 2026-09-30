Daniel Kaluuya Thought He Was Being 'Punk'd' During London Statue Unveiling

Daniel Kaluuya thought the bronze statue dedicated to him in Leicester Square was a segmen out of Punk’d.

The actor, who stars in new comedy-drama Misty Green, recounted the moment on the Tuesday (Sept. 29) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, explaining that he thought the 2024 unveiling of the bronze statue was a prank. Located on the “Scenes in the Square” location in Central London, the statue depicts Kaluuya as Chris in the 2017 horror sensation Get Out.

"Because the hotel where when we like did the kind of unveiling, because I thought I was gonna get punked,” Kaluuya said, referencing the hit 2000s MTV show. "And so I thought, am I getting punked. I thought Ashton Kutcher was going to come out or something."