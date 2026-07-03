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'Jackass' crew.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Episodes Back on Paramount+ After Digital Restoration: 'Heck Yeah!!'

Johnny Knoxville and the crew pulled the show late last year after discovering years of re-edits had made them nearly unrecognizable.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
Teen sensations NSYNC win BEST POP VIDEO September 7, 2000 at the MTV Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Pop Culture

Joey Fatone Calls This MTV Awards Moment With Justin Timberlake ‘BS’

'It was almost like the record company was pushing us away and making sure Justin was getting his due,' Fatone said.

Holly Riordan99 days ago
Nick Cannon attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards Official BET Dinner.
Pop Culture

MTV Lawsuit Against Nick Cannon’s ‘Bad vs. Wild’ Will Move Forward

A judge is asking MTV to provide evidence that would prove Zeus Network violated trademark law after deciding to not dismiss the lawsuit.

Jose Martinez109 days ago
Bill Bellamy Says He Had a Chance to Date Janet Jackson But Didn't Want to Ruin the Friendship
Pop Culture

Bill Bellamy Says He Passed on Dating Janet Jackson: 'I Fumbled'

The former MTV VJ opens up about the flirty ‘Janet.’ era moments, the real chemistry with Janet Jackson, and why he chose friendship over romance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
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Here's Your First Look at the New 'Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta' Supertrailer
Pop Culture

Here's Your First Look at the New 'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta' Supertrailer

Scrappy and Bambi hint at a reunion, producers link Jazze Pha and Drumma Boy, and fertility fears and legal trouble push 'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta' to new extremes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
MTV ridiculousness
Pop Culture

MTV Cancels 'Ridiculousness' After 46 Seasons — Here's Why

The show 'Ridiculousness' was one of MTV's longest-running shows, but the channel is going in a new direction.

Jessica Mcbride259 days ago
Vinyl cover of "MTV Unplugged" by The Cranberries, featuring a sepia-toned image of the band performing acoustically on stage.
Music

The Cranberries' 'MTV Unplugged' on Alabaster White Vinyl: How to Shop on Complex

The live collection features hits like "Zombie" and "Linger," among others.

Trace William Cowen282 days ago
Summer Walker
Music

Summer Walker Pays Homage to Pamela Anderson’s 1999 VMAs Look With Mystery Date

The 29-year-old swore off men in May, after announcing her and Rico Recklezz's breakup.

tara mahadevan312 days ago
A silver MTV Video Music Award "Moonman" trophy, depicting an astronaut holding an MTV flag.
Music

2025 MTV Video Music Awards Winners: Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and More

Lady Gaga was this year's most-nominated artist with 12 total nods.

Trace William Cowen313 days ago
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SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY - MAY 15: (L-R) Paul "Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi Giancola, Justin May, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Mike Sorrentino, and Vinny Guadagnino attend Sammi Giancola's gender reveal with MTV's Jersey Shore cast at Lobster Lounge on May 15, 2025 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Cast Congratulates Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola on Birth of Son

The reality star welcomed a baby boy, Vincent, with her fiancé, Justin May.

Jaelani Turner-Williams324 days ago
Mariah Carey to be Honored with MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award
Music

Mariah Carey to be Honored with MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award

In 1997, Mariah Carey presented this year's VMA host, LL COOL J, with the same award.

Bernadette Giacomazzo329 days ago
LL Cool J attends the Post Reception for Busta Rhymes' Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony at W Hollywood on August 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

LL Cool J to Host the 2025 MTV VMAs

The legendary perfomer will take the stage for the first time solo after first hosting in 2022 alongside Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

Lucille Barilla333 days ago
(L-R) Sara Rivers and Diddy
Music

Sara Rivers Says No 'Amount of Baby Oil' Will Help Diddy 'Slide' Through Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The 'Making the Band' alum's sexual harassment case against the music mogul was dismissed earlier this week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams336 days ago
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Whitney Purvis stands against a white brick wall background.
Life

'16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis Could Go Free on Bond After Involuntary Manslaughter Arrest

Whitney Purvis was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter on July 7.

Helen Storms365 days ago

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