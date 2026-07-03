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Twenty-five memorable moments from 25 years of 'Jackass.'Khal
Pop Culture
As 'Jackass' Rides Off Into Sunset With 'Best and Last,' Beloved Franchise's Impact Is Clear
As the fifth and final 'Jackass' film hits theaters, we look back at the beloved franchise's history and sustaining cultural impact.Trace William Cowen
Aside from brief appearances by Doechii and GloRilla, there were very few emerging rap stars. Is this an issue with MTV or with hip-hop itself?Will Schube
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X have the most nominations this year, with all three receiving seven nominations. Check out the other nominees here.Abel Shifferaw