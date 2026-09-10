Chris Rock Says He Begged a ‘Kind of Retired’ Daniel Kaluuya to Join Cast of ‘Misty Green’

Chris Rock had to do some convincing to get Daniel Kaluuya back in front of the camera for his new film, Misty Green. In a Variety cover story published Tuesday (Sept. 8), Rock revealed that Kaluuya was the one cast member who needed some serious persuasion before agreeing to appear in the upcoming movie. Rock said he personally went to Kaluuya’s hotel to make his pitch. “I had to beg him. He was the only one I had to beg. Everybody else was like, ‘I can’t wait to do this movie!’ Daniel, I had to go to his hotel. I definitely tap-danced. It was worth it,” Rock said. Part of the challenge was that Kaluuya had stepped away from acting at the time.

“Daniel was kind of retired,” Rock explained, adding that the two had gotten to know each other while Rock was touring with Dave Chappelle.

There was also the matter of money. Misty Green was made for roughly $5 million, which Rock said is the smallest budget he’s ever had for a movie. With the cast being offered scale, convincing actors to sign on wasn’t always easy. “Well, we had no money. People want to get paid!” Rock said. Kaluuya ultimately agreed to play Jordan, the mentally ill brother of Misty Green, portrayed by Rosalind Eleazar. The film centers on Misty, a formerly successful actress who finds herself facing financial trouble following the death of her sugar daddy. Eleazar also went to considerable lengths to land the lead role, flying herself from London to audition for Rock. According to the comedian, her 40-minute audition separated her from several actresses and singers who had been considered for the part. Kaluuya was already familiar with Eleazar’s work from the British theater scene. Rock said he was the only person around the production who fully understood just how talented she was.