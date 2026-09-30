Music

OutKast and Waffle House Announce New Collaboration

The Atlanta icons teased the mysterious collaboration with a nod to “So Fresh, So Clean.”

OutKast on the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event. Andre 3000 wears a blue jersey and red hat, Big Boi in a fur coat and sunglasses.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Key Takeaways

  • OutKast confirmed its Waffle House collaboration will launch Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. ET.
  • The rollout nods to “So Fresh, So Clean” with “Excelling in harmonious melody, boy we got the recipe” and a “GATOR BELTS AND PATTY MELTS” marquee.
  • The duo and Waffle House have not revealed whether the collaboration includes merchandise, food, or music.

OutKast’s latest collaboration isn’t musical, but rather with beloved 24-hour staple Waffle House.

The legendary Atlanta duo announced Wednesday (Sept. 30) that the OutKast x Waffle House collaboration will launch Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. ET. "Excelling in harmonious melody, boy we got the recipe," the group wrote, borrowing a line from Big Boi's verse on "So Fresh, So Clean."

The announcement follows a teaser showing a Waffle House marquee reading "GATOR BELTS AND PATTY MELTS," another reference to the Stankonia classic.

Exactly what the collaboration includes remains under wraps, with neither OutKast nor Waffle House revealing whether fans can expect merchandise, food items, music or something else when it launches Friday.

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