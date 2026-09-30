OutKast and Waffle House Announce New Collaboration

The legendary Atlanta duo announced Wednesday (Sept. 30) that the OutKast x Waffle House collaboration will launch Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. ET. "Excelling in harmonious melody, boy we got the recipe," the group wrote, borrowing a line from Big Boi's verse on "So Fresh, So Clean."

The announcement follows a teaser showing a Waffle House marquee reading "GATOR BELTS AND PATTY MELTS," another reference to the Stankonia classic.

Exactly what the collaboration includes remains under wraps, with neither OutKast nor Waffle House revealing whether fans can expect merchandise, food items, music or something else when it launches Friday.