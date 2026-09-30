Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Injury Update

The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the surprise teams in the early-going of the 2026-27 NFL season as they are sitting pretty atop the NFC North with a 3-0 record. Running back Jordan Mason, who out-touched fellow RB Aaron Jones 15-12 in Week 1 against the Packers, was injured in the Green Bay game. Mason was diagnosed with a small fracture in his thumb.

Below, we will deliver a Mason injury update and look at when the running back is expected to return.

Jordan Mason injury update: When will Vikings RB return?

Mason had surgery on the fractured thumb and the Vikings placed him on IR. NFL players must miss at least four games when they are placed on IR.

Fortunately for Mason and the Vikings, the RB is not expected to miss more than the four required games. He is first eligible to be back in the fold in Week 7, when the Vikings will host the Indianapolis Colts. Minnesota has a bye week in Week 6, which should give Mason a good ramp-up period to work with. So, barring any setbacks, expect Mason to return in Week 7.

Here is a look at the Vikings schedule around the time that the former Georgia Tech star is expected to return to the lineup.