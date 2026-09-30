Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Injury Update

The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the surprise teams in the early-going of the 2026-27 NFL season as they are sitting pretty atop the NFC North with a 3-0 record. Running back Jordan Mason, who out-touched fellow RB Aaron Jones 15-12 in Week 1 against the Packers, was injured in the Green Bay game. Mason was diagnosed with a small fracture in his thumb.
Below, we will deliver a Mason injury update and look at when the running back is expected to return.
Jordan Mason injury update: When will Vikings RB return?
Mason had surgery on the fractured thumb and the Vikings placed him on IR. NFL players must miss at least four games when they are placed on IR.
Fortunately for Mason and the Vikings, the RB is not expected to miss more than the four required games. He is first eligible to be back in the fold in Week 7, when the Vikings will host the Indianapolis Colts. Minnesota has a bye week in Week 6, which should give Mason a good ramp-up period to work with. So, barring any setbacks, expect Mason to return in Week 7.
Here is a look at the Vikings schedule around the time that the former Georgia Tech star is expected to return to the lineup.
- Week 7 Sunday, October 25: Colts at Vikings
- Week 8 Sunday, November 1: Vikings at Lions
- Week 9 Monday, November 9: Bills at Vikings
- Week 10 Sunday, November 15: Vikings at Packers
It is unclear as to when Mason suffered the injury during the game against the Packers. On the Monday following the game, Mason reported soreness in the thumb and he was sent for further examination.
Jordan Mason fantasy football stock
Mason had an ADP of No. 90 overall at FantasyPros, ranking around RB36. He is currently rostered in 71 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
When Mason and Jones are healthy, they typically see around the same amount of carries. In 16 games last season, Mason had 159 carries for 758 yards and 6 TDs. In 12 games last season, Jones had 132 carries for 548 yards and 2 TDs.
Vikings odds
The Vikings opened the 2026-27 NFL season with +4000 Super Bowl odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. They are currently +2200 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.
The Vikings had a projected win total of 8.5 at Fanatics before the start of the season. Thanks to their 3-0 start, Minnesota’s number is now set at 10.5.
O’Connell’s squad is currently the favorite to win the NFC North as it has a +144 price.
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