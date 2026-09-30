Pop Culture

Watch Tom Cruise's Epic Dance Through the  'Jennifer Hudson Show' Spirit Tunnel

The 'Digger' star wore sunglasses in homage to his classic 'Risky Business' scene.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - September 29, 2026: Global superstar Tom Cruise appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing September 30, 2026 in Burbank, California.
Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Tom Cruise paid homage his memorable Risky Business scene during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week.

While visiting to promote his new film Digger, the actor took “old records off the shelf” while dancing to the cover of 1978 Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band classic “Old Time Rock & Roll.” While playing Joel Goodsen in Risky Business, released in 1983, Cruise danced to the song in a crisp shirt, his underwear and a pair of black sunglasses.

While he wore jeans this time around, the actor pulled out a similar pair of sunnies for his Spirit Tunnel experience, and even danced with a crew members before hitting the stage.

Cruise wears heavy prosthetics as protagonist Digger Rockwell in the titular satrical black comedy, which comes out this week.

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