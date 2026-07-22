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Chris Rock Returns to Directing for A24's 'Misty Green' f/ Rosalind Eleazar and More: Watch Trailer

Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Rock himself also star.

Comedian Chris Rock, wearing glasses and a suit, holds a microphone while speaking to an audience.
Image via Getty/Michael Buckner/Variety

It’s been more than a decade since Chris Rock last stepped behind the camera, but it looks like he may be poised for his strongest directorial performance yet with A24’s Misty Green.

Wednesday (July 22), A24 rolled out the first trailer for the new film, starring Rosalind Eleazar as an actress on the brink of seeing her career evaporate before her eyes. She’s joined by Adam Driver, whose character offers her some sort of financial incentive as a presumably misguided stopgap, while Daniel Kaluuya stars as Misty’s troubled brother.

Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Rock himself round out the cast. The latter is pulling triple duty here, as he also wrote the screenplay.

“I wake up when I wanna wake up, I sleep when I wanna sleep, I get high when I wanna get high, and I fuck when I wanna fuck,” Misty says at one point in the new trailer, available below, prompting a response from Kendrick’s character likening her to an unspecified Lil Wayne song.

Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Misty Green is set to hit theaters in October. Rock last went the director route with 2014’s well-received Top Five, which, not unlike his latest feature, also saw him applying his storytelling style to a character who finds themselves at a proverbial crossroads in the world of show business.

As an actor, Rock has been in short supply in recent years, though he did pop up, albeit in a strictly nonfiction context, for the Lorne and Being Eddie documentaries.

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