Chris Rock Returns to Directing for A24's 'Misty Green' f/ Rosalind Eleazar and More: Watch Trailer

It’s been more than a decade since Chris Rock last stepped behind the camera, but it looks like he may be poised for his strongest directorial performance yet with A24’s Misty Green.

Wednesday (July 22), A24 rolled out the first trailer for the new film, starring Rosalind Eleazar as an actress on the brink of seeing her career evaporate before her eyes. She’s joined by Adam Driver, whose character offers her some sort of financial incentive as a presumably misguided stopgap, while Daniel Kaluuya stars as Misty’s troubled brother.

Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Rock himself round out the cast. The latter is pulling triple duty here, as he also wrote the screenplay.

“I wake up when I wanna wake up, I sleep when I wanna sleep, I get high when I wanna get high, and I fuck when I wanna fuck,” Misty says at one point in the new trailer, available below, prompting a response from Kendrick’s character likening her to an unspecified Lil Wayne song.