2 Chainz on Being Concerned for Young Rappers: ‘It’s Hard for Them to Listen’

2 Chainz has concerns about up-and-coming male rappers who live dicey lifestyles.

The Georgia rapper was a guest on the Tuesday (Sept. 29) episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where he was asked about his views on younger rappers around the 26:30 mark of the video below.

“Well, honestly, it's harder now because once they get the money or trying to get the money, it's like it's hard for them to listen,” 2 Chainz said. “And nobody wants to like preachy, preachy-type of guidance. So, it's cool to try to lead by example, but at the same time I'm not sure where we are with [lyrics about] death.”

2 Chainz shares reflective lessons and encouragement in his memoir The Voice In My Head Is God, which was published in March.

"Back in the day, hustling was supposed to be a secret,” he continued, adding, “But now, with the younger guys, sometimes they don't see themselves making it to their 30s or 40s," he said.