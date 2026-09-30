Music

2 Chainz on Being Concerned for Young Rappers: ‘It’s Hard for Them to Listen’

The Georgia rapper said he tries to "lead by example" without being "preaching" to rising male artists.

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - JULY 24: 2 Chainz performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 24, 2026 in Clarkston, Michigan
Scott Legato/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • 2 Chainz shared on the recent episode of Baby, This is Keke Palmer that many young rappers no longer expect to live to see their 40s.
  • The Southern rapper pointed to rising male artists not having father figures to carefully guide them.

2 Chainz has concerns about up-and-coming male rappers who live dicey lifestyles.

The Georgia rapper was a guest on the Tuesday (Sept. 29) episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where he was asked about his views on younger rappers around the 26:30 mark of the video below.

“Well, honestly, it's harder now because once they get the money or trying to get the money, it's like it's hard for them to listen,” 2 Chainz said. “And nobody wants to like preachy, preachy-type of guidance. So, it's cool to try to lead by example, but at the same time I'm not sure where we are with [lyrics about] death.”

2 Chainz shares reflective lessons and encouragement in his memoir The Voice In My Head Is God, which was published in March.

"Back in the day, hustling was supposed to be a secret,” he continued, adding, “But now, with the younger guys, sometimes they don't see themselves making it to their 30s or 40s," he said.

Elsewhere, the “F**kin Problems” doubted that most rising male rappers have a “father figure in their life” and empathized with pressure for them to not be perceived as “punks.”

“You got to show your your your fire. You got to show that you got a tool. You got to show that you got money,” 2 Chainz continued. “So, a lot of people will blame social media, but I'm just I'm not sure why someone could go to prison at least so many millions [on the table].”

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