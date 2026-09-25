Rob Lowe Jokes Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Finally Gave Him Competition for Worst Oscars Moment

The actor noted that Lucille Ball praised his singing afterward and songwriter John Fogerty liked the performance, while Smith’s slap led to his Academy resignation and a 10-year ban from its events.

Lowe said people still drag his widely mocked “Proud Mary” performance with Snow White nearly four decades later, quipping that “there should be a statute of limitations.”

Rob Lowe joked that he was “the only person happy” when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock because he thought the incident would replace his 1989 opening number as the worst moment in Oscars history.

Rob Lowe says he was relieved when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars—not because of anything involving Smith or Rock, but because Lowe thought Hollywood had finally found an Academy Awards moment more infamous than his own. “When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, I was the only person happy,” Lowe said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “Because I was like, ‘Oh, good. So now that’s the worst moment in Oscar history.’” According to Lowe, however, the infamous slap still hasn’t displaced the 1989 Oscars opening number that has followed him for nearly four decades. “Turns out I still am dragged, dragged every year.”

Lowe was referring to the bizarre production number that paired him with an actress playing Snow White for a rendition of “Proud Mary.” The performance has become a recurring piece of Oscars lore, but Lowe’s public image was about to take a considerably more serious hit. In 1988, while the then-24-year-old actor was in Atlanta, Lowe recorded a sexual encounter involving a 16-year-old girl. Lowe maintained that he did not know the girl was a minor and believed she was 21. Her mother later sued him, and authorities examined whether Lowe could face charges related to recording a minor. Lowe ultimately entered a pretrial intervention program that included community service and was not prosecuted. “This year even, I guess some people didn’t love some of the Emmys, and they were like, ‘At least it wasn’t Rob,’” he told Cohen. “It’s like, guys, there should be a statute of limitations.” The sex-tape scandal surfaced shortly after the Oscars, linking two highly publicized setbacks in Lowe’s career within a matter of weeks. Lowe later entered rehab and has been sober since 1990.