Tony Rock Says Tour With Chris Rock Would Be a 'Dream Beyond a Dream'

"I cannot wait for the day that he says, 'Yo, let's go on tour,'" he said (around the 1:12:40 mark of the video below). "Not, 'Hey, I'm on tour, come and do Brooklyn. I'm on tour, come and do Houston' — 'cause that was my second home. 'Yo, we're going out for 30 cities.' I cannot wait."

Appearing on a recent episode of Deep Meaningful Conversations With Na'im Lynn, the comedian laid out exactly what a full professional team up with his older sibling would mean to him — and why he believes it has never materialized across a 28-year career.

Tony Rock has shared what sort of creative collaboration he would love to work on with his brother, Chris Rock .

He went further, describing that scenario as something even bigger than a career milestone. "It is a dream beyond a dream of mine," he said. "I am putting all this work in with the hopes that one day he'll just go, 'Oh, he really doing it.'"

Earlier in the interview, Rock got candid about why it hasn't happened yet. When he first entered comedy, he deliberately kept his distance from his brother's professional infrastructure. "I purposely, when I got in the business, was like, I don't want the same agency, I don't want the same management," he said. "I gotta be my own, I gotta walk in the room and be my own star."

That independence, he argued, is precisely what makes the question of limited collaboration so hard to answer now. "You can't stay at a job for 28 years just because your dad fucking runs the company or your brother's the CEO," he said, making the case that his longevity speaks for itself.

If the tour were to happen, it wouldn't be the first time the two have shared professional space. Tony had a recurring role on Everybody Hates Chris, the semi-autobiographical sitcom Chris created. Playing Uncle Ryan, he starred in the show from 2008 - 2009.