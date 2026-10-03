Pop Culture

Kanye West Spends Thousands on Pokémon During Shopping Spree With His Kids

The rapper had LA Sports Cards close its doors for a private trip with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kanye West.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Kanye West had LA Sports Cards in Burbank close for a private shopping spree with his kids and spent "thousands upon thousands" on Pokémon cards.
  • The store later shared photos of Ye posing with employees, while a source said his kids went wild opening their new packs.
  • The family has visited the shop before, and Psalm celebrated his seventh birthday earlier this year with a Pokémon-themed party and giant Pikachu mascot.

Kanye West made a Burbank trading card shop his own this week, having the store close its doors so his kids could stack up on Pokémon cards.

According to a source for Page Six, Ye closed down LA Sports Cards on Wednesday (September 30) and spent "thousands upon thousands" on Pokémon cards during the visit.

"They shut the store down for him to shop. His kids were so excited," the source said. "He spent thousands upon thousands on Pokémon cards for them, and they were going crazy opening them up."

Kanye West shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7.

The day after, LA Sports Cards made the visit public, posting photos of West posing with its employees behind the counter. "Always a pleasure having you @ye. Thank you so much for stopping by!" the caption read.

Wednesday's buyout was not the family's first trip to the Burbank store. West was seen there in May with Psalm, with a friend hauling out a large black bag and white box. Kardashian visited the same shop alone in February.

Pokémon has become something of a household fixture for Ye's kids. Psalm's seventh birthday party earlier this year ran on a Pokémon theme, complete with a giant Pikachu mascot.

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