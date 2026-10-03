Kanye West Spends Thousands on Pokémon During Shopping Spree With His Kids

The family has visited the shop before, and Psalm celebrated his seventh birthday earlier this year with a Pokémon-themed party and giant Pikachu mascot.

The store later shared photos of Ye posing with employees, while a source said his kids went wild opening their new packs.

Kanye West had LA Sports Cards in Burbank close for a private shopping spree with his kids and spent "thousands upon thousands" on Pokémon cards.

Kanye West made a Burbank trading card shop his own this week, having the store close its doors so his kids could stack up on Pokémon cards. According to a source for Page Six, Ye closed down LA Sports Cards on Wednesday (September 30) and spent "thousands upon thousands" on Pokémon cards during the visit.

"They shut the store down for him to shop. His kids were so excited," the source said. "He spent thousands upon thousands on Pokémon cards for them, and they were going crazy opening them up."

Kanye West shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7. The day after, LA Sports Cards made the visit public, posting photos of West posing with its employees behind the counter. "Always a pleasure having you @ye. Thank you so much for stopping by!" the caption read.