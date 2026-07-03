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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Charlamagne tha God attends 2026 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Louboutin Capsule Collection By Jaden Smith Launch as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Charlamagne Tha God on News Jada Pinkett Smith Moved Back in With Will: 'You Need a Substack'

The couple reportedly moved back in together after splitting in 2016.

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 days ago
Split image of Nick Cannon and Jada Pinkett Smith
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Calls 'Red Table Talk' a 'Toxic Table' After Recent Cancellation

In an episode of his radio show, 'The Daily Cannon,' Nick Cannon applauds the cancellation of 'Red Table Talk' and dubs it the "toxic table."

taramhdvn1175 days ago
red table talk key art with hosts
Pop Culture

Report: ‘Red Table Talk’ Looking for New Home as Facebook Watch Halts Original Series

Facebook parent company Meta is said to be shifting its attention to a more VR-focused strategy when it comes to originals. ‘RTT’ is now looking for a new home.

Trace William Cowen1177 days ago
Will Smith is seen in side by side comparison photos
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Will Smith Discusses Physical Transformation Behind ‘Emancipation’ Role in ‘Red Table Talk’ Takeover

In a first-of-its-kind 'Red Table Talk' takeover, Will Smith is joined by his children for an in-depth discussion about his latest film 'Emancipation.'

Trace William Cowen1311 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at Oscars party
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Will Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says She Wants Them to ‘Talk This Out’

In an episode of 'Red Table Talk,' Jada Pinkett Smith directly addresses Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about her hair.

Joe Price1507 days ago
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Comedian Kate Quigley appears on Red Table Talk
Pop Culture

Comedian Kate Quigley Opens Up About Surviving Fentanyl Poisoning on ‘Red Table Talk’

In a new episode of 'Red Table Talk,' premiering on Facebook Watch this Wednesday, comedian Kate Quigley opens up about the horrifying experience.

Trace William Cowen1521 days ago
The family of Cheslie Kryst is seen in an interview
Life

Cheslie Kryst's Mom and Stepdad Open Up About Late Daughter, Say Death Wasn't Her First Suicide Attempt

Cheslie Kryst, 30, died by suicide in January. On 'Red Table Talk,' her mother and stepdad open up about the former Miss USA and 'Extra' correspondent's legacy.

Trace William Cowen1535 days ago
Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Music

Janelle Monáe Comes Out as Non-Binary During 'Red Table Talk' Interview: 'I Am Everything'

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter opened up about her gender identity during a recent episode of the 'Red Table Talk' with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Joshua Espinoza1547 days ago
'Red Table Talk' Season 5 premiere
Pop Culture

'Red Table Talk' Premiere Includes Message About Addressing Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident 'When the Time Calls'

The Season 5 premiere of 'Red Table Talk' aired Wednesday on Facebook Watch and the latest episode began with a brief statement on Will Smith's Oscars slap.

Brad Callas1548 days ago
Kodak Black spotted in 2021
Music

Kodak Black Says Jada Pinkett Doesn't 'Deserve' Will Smith: 'You Deserve Me'

Yak took to Instagram Live over the weekend, seemingly calling out Jada over previous remarks she made about her husband on 'Red Table Talk.'

Brenton Blanchet1558 days ago
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Jaden Smith attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection
Music

Jaden Smith Says He Gained 10 Pounds After Family Staged Intervention

Jaden Smith opened up on 'Red Table Talk' about gaining 10 pounds after his family staged an intervention to address his health back in 2019.

Brad Callas1663 days ago
Jada and Will are seen on the carpet for 'King Richard.'
Pop Culture

Petition to ‘Stop Interviewing’ Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Has Now Surpassed 20,000 Signatures

To be fair, much of the recent coverage has centered on the arrival of Will Smith's new autobiography. Regardless, some people have simply had enough.

Trace William Cowen1683 days ago
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett
Pop Culture

There's a Petition to 'Stop Interviewing' Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and It’s Received Over 11K Signatures

A Change.org page asking the media to stop interviewing Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has blown past its initial goal and received over 11,200 signatures.

Brad Callas1688 days ago
future
Pop Culture

Future Says 'I'd Rather Hang with Jada' When Suggested He and Will Hang

Future says he'd rather hang with Jada Pinkett Smith when suggested he hang with Will Smith after an influencer suggests Smith gets bedroom tips from the rapper

James R. Sanders1721 days ago
jada willow
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett and Willow Smith Say They Considered Getting Brazilian Butt Lifts

The mother-daughter duo chopped it up in a 'Red Table Talk' clip, in which they both reveal that they considered getting a Brazilian butt lift.

Brenton Blanchet1752 days ago
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jada
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Set Due to Bad Batch of Ecstasy in Conversation About Substance Abuse

On the latest episode of 'Red Table Talk,' Jada and the family panel went deep on alcohol and drug abuse, including an "eye-opening" ecstasy mishap.

Trace William Cowen1835 days ago
hart smith
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Explains How Cheating Scandal Affected Relationship With Daughter on ‘Red Table Talk’

Kevin Hart sat down with Will Smith on the latest episode of 'Red Table Talk' and discussed how his scandals have affected his relationship with his children.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1852 days ago

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