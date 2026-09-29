Pop Culture

Andrew Garfield on Making ‘Spider-Man’ With Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire: ‘It’s a Brotherhood Now'

The actor said the trio shares a "weird singular experience" of being a part of the Spider-Man legacy.

Andrew Garfield at "The Uprising" Los Angeles Premiere held at DGA Theater on September 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield has once again described his relationship with fellow actors Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire as a “brotherhood” after they’ve taken turns playing Spider-Man throughout the last 25 years, and after they played the character alongside one another.

The British-American actor spoke about Holland and Maguire on the Tuesday (Sept. 29) episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, five years after the trio first shared the screen as alternate versions of Spider-Man in 2021 Marvel flick Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“It's a brotherhood now, which is really, really great,” Garfield said around the 47-minute mark of the video below. “Doing [the film] where we're all together really cemented some kind of weird brotherhood that was just beautiful.”

Garfield added that he had known Maguire “a little bit before” and that he looked to the actor as his “north star” by originating the film version of Spider-Man.

“And I loved what Tom's done,” Garfield continued. “And I think that was very healing for all of us to do that together and to feel less alone in that very, very weird singular experience to be a part of this character's legacy that maybe is arguably one of if not the most popular fictional character in the history of like modern fiction.”

Garfield played the titular character/Peter Parker in the two-part The Amazing Spider-Man saga in the early 2010s before returning to the franchise for No Way Home. Maguire starred in the Sam Raimi-directed trilogy of the first Spider-Man films in the early 2000s. The most recent movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, led by Holland, released in July.

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