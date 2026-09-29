Andrew Garfield on Making ‘Spider-Man’ With Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire: ‘It’s a Brotherhood Now'

Andrew Garfield has once again described his relationship with fellow actors Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire as a “brotherhood” after they’ve taken turns playing Spider-Man throughout the last 25 years, and after they played the character alongside one another.

The British-American actor spoke about Holland and Maguire on the Tuesday (Sept. 29) episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, five years after the trio first shared the screen as alternate versions of Spider-Man in 2021 Marvel flick Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“It's a brotherhood now, which is really, really great,” Garfield said around the 47-minute mark of the video below. “Doing [the film] where we're all together really cemented some kind of weird brotherhood that was just beautiful.”