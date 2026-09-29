Quavo Confirms He Welcomed His First Child Ahead of New Album 'Qrömelife'

Quavo is now a father ahead of the arrival of his highly anticipated new solo album, Qrömelife.

In an interview with Noah Callahan-Bever for Complex’s Idea Generation podcast, the Migos rapper spoke about becoming a father for the first time. “It’s a blessing that God gave me,” he shared around the 38-minute point of the interview, which can be seen in full above. “It’s just a whole [new] state. It brings joy to me. It brings a new light. It brings a new reason why I’m doing this. It brings a new hunger, a new fire to me. I’m just proud to be a father now, ‘cause we used to always talk about that. So, I’m just happy.”

He added that the most joy-filled moments for him so far have been the little ones, whether it be seeing her smile or hearing her call him dad. “To see my family love her just like me, it’s just beautiful,” he continued.