The 30 Best Boston Red Sox of All Time, Ranked

The Boston Red Sox have long ago shed the lovable losers label that they wore for over eight decades. In fact, the Sox have more World Series championships in the 21st century than any other team in Major League Baseball. Boston has raised the Commissioner’s Trophy four times since 2000, winning it all in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018.

Their quest for a fifth championship this century begins tonight in the Bronx as they face their heated rivals, the New York Yankees, in a best-of-three American League Wild Card series.

The iconic franchise has been around for 125 years now, and many of the game’s all-time greats have donned the Boston uniform.

It can be argued that the Red Sox have had the greatest hitter of all-time (Ted Williams), the greatest pitcher of all-time (peak Pedro Martinez), and the most clutch player of all-time (David Ortiz).

Then it should come as no surprise that those three names are among the 30 Best Boston Red Sox of All Time.