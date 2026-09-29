Wiz Khalifa Says He Never Has to Worry About Money Thanks to ”See You Again”: ‘Ima Always Be Good'

During a recent stream on Kick with DeenTheGreat, Wiz Khalifa said that he’s set for life thanks to his Charlie Puth collaboration “See You Again.”

At one point in the stream, a clip of which can be seen below, Deen asked Wiz what song of his has generated the most income. “What song made me the most money? ‘See You Again,’” he replied. “Not too many artists get the opportunity to have that big of a song in their career. Like, I’ma always be good because of that song. [It’s] one of the most popular songs ever.”

He added that the video for the song, which was produced as a tribute to the late Paul Walker for his final on-screen performance in Furious 7, is still one of the most popular videos on YouTube. It’s garnered over seven billion views on the platform alone.

“I could perform it anywhere in the world, no matter what language people speak… So, ‘See You Again’ is definitely a blessing,” he continued. “And I’d say ‘Black and Yellow,’ too. Because that song is about my city. I’m from Pittsburgh, and we never really had an anthem, you know what I mean? So to be able to grow up in a city and to make the city anthem for the city, bro? That’s like a dream come true.”