Music

Wiz Khalifa Says He Never Has to Worry About Money Thanks to ”See You Again”: ‘Ima Always Be Good'

The song was produced for the 2015 film 'Furious 7' and serves as a tribute to the late Paul Walker.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth perform onstage during Charlie Puth: Whatever's Clever! World Tour at The Kia Forum on April 29, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Timothy Norris / Stringer via Getty Images

During a recent stream on Kick with DeenTheGreat, Wiz Khalifa said that he’s set for life thanks to his Charlie Puth collaboration “See You Again.”

At one point in the stream, a clip of which can be seen below, Deen asked Wiz what song of his has generated the most income. “What song made me the most money? ‘See You Again,’” he replied. “Not too many artists get the opportunity to have that big of a song in their career. Like, I’ma always be good because of that song. [It’s] one of the most popular songs ever.”

He added that the video for the song, which was produced as a tribute to the late Paul Walker for his final on-screen performance in Furious 7, is still one of the most popular videos on YouTube. It’s garnered over seven billion views on the platform alone.

“I could perform it anywhere in the world, no matter what language people speak… So, ‘See You Again’ is definitely a blessing,” he continued. “And I’d say ‘Black and Yellow,’ too. Because that song is about my city. I’m from Pittsburgh, and we never really had an anthem, you know what I mean? So to be able to grow up in a city and to make the city anthem for the city, bro? That’s like a dream come true.”

“See You Again” debuted at No. 100 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2015, later climbing all the way to the top spot in its fifth week on the chart. It ultimately topped the charts for 12 non-consecutive weeks

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