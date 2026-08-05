As fans may recall from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter asked Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell to make the world forget he was Spider-Man. But Peter kept altering the rules mid-cast, resulting in various ripples occurring across the multiverse. Peter then proposed a drastic yet necessary solution to resolve this problem: Doctor Strange needed to cast one final spell that would erase Peter’s entire existence from public memory.

Peter promised to come find Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) in the aftermath, but the path toward reconnection was far from simple. Brand New Day picked up with Peter living on his own and placing all of his remaining energy into being Spider-Man full-time. He’s initially keeping up with his former best friends from afar by monitoring Ned’s social media for updates. However, he comes face-to-face with his once-pals after following Ned home, where he was hosting a vibrant housewarming party with his roommate, MJ. While there, Peter learned that Ned created the Spidey Tracker app—and that MJ was dating someone new.

At one point, an incognito Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), the once-mysterious telepath character eager to unmask Spider-Man’s identity earlier on in the film, revealed to Peter that not only has she determined who he is but she’s also discovered that MJ was important to him. Peter as Spider-Man arrived at MJ’s home, advising her to come with him since she was in danger. Once they were seemingly safe and Peter’s guard was down, MJ (who was under Jean’s possession, unbeknownst to Peter) tricked him into revealing his face—and sealing the moment with a kiss.

Peter and MJ managed to make it out of that situation unscathed, with him later bringing her to the Punisher/Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) hideout for safety. MJ is left there alone as Spider-Man and The Punisher went to the Department of Damage Control (DODC), where Jean is possessing Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to aid her mission. However, upon Peter’s return, he discovered that MJ had found his letter to her and Ned, which contained the truth about their prior connection. It’s then that Peter attempted to explain himself while confessing his love, but MJ admitted to not reciprocating those feelings because she has no recollection of their past ties.

After taking MJ home, she invited Peter inside. He then spent ample time bonding with both MJ and Ned. However, before leaving their place to save Jean, MJ advised Peter to be careful, showing that she cares about his safety. Although this final exchange between Peter and MJ leaves things on an ambiguous note for the pair, it doesn’t necessarily seem like the door is entirely closed for these two.

As fans of the Spider-Man comics likely know, Peter and MJ do get married—maybe this could be where things lead for the pair if we do get a fifth standalone Spider-Man movie.