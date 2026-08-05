Joe Budden Podcast Roasts Lil Wayne's Abs, Jokes He Got Drake's Ab Etching Procedure

A viral concert clip has the Joe Budden Podcast convinced Lil Wayne may have visited the same cosmetic surgeon they've been side-eyeing Drake over.

Shirtless footage from Wayne's "20+ Years of Carter Classics" tour recently went viral, revealing Wayne’s ripped physique featuring rock-hard abs.

The Joe Budden Podcast crew joked that the Tha Carter III rapper may have undergone the same ab-etching procedure that has long been rumored around Drake.

Specifically, Mona was the co-host who levied the allegation, followed by Ish believing that Wayne’s abs are real. Ish further joked it looked like “when kids want to be the Ninja Turtles” on Halloween.

Budden weighed in towards the end of the conversation and agreed with the co-hosts who think that abs are fake. “I seen Lil Wayne in Skip Bayless house not even five weeks ago, and I said a prayer,” he said. “Ain’t a Gold’s Gym in sight that’s got that turn around.”

For context, an etching is a cosmetic form of liposuction that targets the abdominal area to create the appearance of defined muscle. Drake addressed years of similar speculation on Bobbi Althoff's podcast, saying "Yeah, they don't look like that" and attributing a notable shirtless photo to over-editing with Facetune rather than surgery.