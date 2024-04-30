A Timeline of the Deadpool-Wolverine Partnership

Wolverine and Deadpool First Appear Together in Live-Action: X-Men Origins: Wolverine (May 1, 2009)

In the first of what was supposed to be a series of X-Men origin stories focusing on one mutant at a time, the initial installment was the origin story of Wolverine. The plot of the movie focuses on the shared history of Sabertooth and Wolverine, and how Logan was inducted into the Weapon X program and had his skeleton bonded with the indestructible metal adamantium. Also touched on is Team X, the government task force that Wolverine and Sabertooth work for under William Stryker. On that team is a young Wade Wilson, played by Ryan Reynolds before his Deadpool transformation. The movie was a critical disaster due to its cliché writing and subpar special effects. But what many consider the biggest travesty of all was what became of the first live-action interpretation of Deadpool. Instead of being the Merc with the Mouth we all know and love, Reynolds was shaved completely hairless, given an assortment of powers the character never had in the first place, and—worst of all—had his mouth fused shut. Basically this depiction was everything that the character wasn’t, and the fans, as well as Reynolds , loathed the movie as a result.