Jacob Batalon

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Jacob Batalon in a blue jacket, standing in front of a red and yellow background with cutlery graphics.
Pop Culture

Jacob Batalon Talks 'CEO of Sex' Meme: 'It's an Honor'

During a junket for his new movie 'Novocaine,' Batalon was asked his thoughts on the hilarious meme.

Mark Elibert488 days ago
Jacob Batalon
Pop Culture

'Spider-Man' Star Jacob Batalon and Veronica Leahov Are Engaged

Batalon appears as Peter Parker's best friend, Ned Leeds, in the Marvel franchise.

tara mahadevan498 days ago
Jacob Batalon in a floral coat at a premiere event; Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield talking on a film set
Pop Culture

Jacob Batalon Talks About Taking Discreet Photo of All Three Spider-Men: 'It Still Scares Me'

The 27-year-old actor described taking the photo of Tom Holland meeting past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on set.

Alex Ocho776 days ago

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