Nikola Jokić, Anthony Edwards Lead Sprite's New 'Never Stop Refreshing the Game' Campaign

Nikola Jokić and Anthony Edwards have been recruited by Sprite to encourage NBA fans to “never stop refreshing the game.” That’s the stated aim of a new campaign and platform being unveiled by the Coca-Cola Company brand today (Oct. 12). Fans can expect to see signature Jokić and Edwards Sprite cans, each boasting scannable QR codes that unlock potential access to unique prizes ranging from VIP courtside tickets to exclusive gear. Sprite will also be rolling out exclusive murals at neighborhood courts, giving fans the chance for in-game power-ups in the NBA 2K franchise, and more.

As Global Brand Vice President Oana Vlad put it in a statement shared with Complex, this is all part of Sprite’s extensive history of championing every aspect of basketball culture at large. “‘Never Stop Refreshing the Game’ is about finding new ways to refresh the game for fans, from the unmistakable refreshment Sprite brings on and off the court to the experiences, stories, and moments that make basketball culture so powerful,” Vlad said, “By spotlighting original voices and game changers, delivering fresh entertainment, and giving fans access to experiences they might not otherwise have, we're committed to helping move the game forward. Nikola and Ant represent that spirit perfectly.”

For Jokić, a three-time NBA MVP and current Denver Nuggets center, the appeal of partnering with Sprite is rooted in a desire to “continue bringing the game to the next generation” while also emphasizing basketball’s ability to inspire a global sense of connection. “Basketball brings people around the world together,” Jokić said.