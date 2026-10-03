Michael B. Jordan's 'Battlefield' Movie Might Be Heading to Sony

Key Takeaways
- Sony Pictures has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner for Michael B. Jordan's Battlefield movie after a bidding war involving Netflix, Universal, Amazon MGM, and Warner Bros. Discovery.
- Jordan will produce and could star, while Christopher McQuarrie will write and direct the video game adaptation.
- The project builds on a franchise that began with Battlefield 1942 in 2002 and most recently delivered the bestselling Battlefield 6.
Michael B. Jordan's Battlefield movie is reportedly on its way to Sony after a multi-studio bidding war.
According to The Wrap, Sony Pictures has emerged as the frontrunner for the film, although, the studio declined the publication's request to talk about the negotiations.
Details about the video game movie are currently sparse, aside from the fact that Jordan is attached to produce and potentially star in it, and Christopher McQuarrie is on board to direct and also write the script.
Additional producers include Emerald Neon’s Carter Swan, Electronic Arts' Jesse Stern, Vertigo's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, and Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo.
According to reports, Netflix, Universal, Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Sony all showed interest in obtaining the film that's at the center of the biggest bidding war of the year.
The Battlefield franchise has been going strong since 2002, when Battlefield 1942 launched. In the time since, the video games have become immensely popular, with Battlefield 6, which came out in 2026, rumored to be one of the most expensive video games ever made. It ended up becoming the bestselling game of 2025 — and of the entire franchise.
Jordan's been busy in Hollywood. Aside from working on the Battlefield movie, he's gearing up for the release of The Thomas Crown Affair next March.