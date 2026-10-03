Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan's 'Battlefield' Movie Might Be Heading to Sony

The video game adaptation would is set to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Michael B. Jordan.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Sony Pictures has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner for Michael B. Jordan's Battlefield movie after a bidding war involving Netflix, Universal, Amazon MGM, and Warner Bros. Discovery.
  • Jordan will produce and could star, while Christopher McQuarrie will write and direct the video game adaptation.
  • The project builds on a franchise that began with Battlefield 1942 in 2002 and most recently delivered the bestselling Battlefield 6.

Michael B. Jordan's Battlefield movie is reportedly on its way to Sony after a multi-studio bidding war.

According to The Wrap, Sony Pictures has emerged as the frontrunner for the film, although, the studio declined the publication's request to talk about the negotiations.

Details about the video game movie are currently sparse, aside from the fact that Jordan is attached to produce and potentially star in it, and Christopher McQuarrie is on board to direct and also write the script.

Additional producers include Emerald Neon’s Carter Swan, Electronic Arts' Jesse Stern, Vertigo's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, and Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo.

According to reports, Netflix, Universal, Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Sony all showed interest in obtaining the film that's at the center of the biggest bidding war of the year.

The Battlefield franchise has been going strong since 2002, when Battlefield 1942 launched. In the time since, the video games have become immensely popular, with Battlefield 6, which came out in 2026, rumored to be one of the most expensive video games ever made. It ended up becoming the bestselling game of 2025 — and of the entire franchise.

Jordan's been busy in Hollywood. Aside from working on the Battlefield movie, he's gearing up for the release of The Thomas Crown Affair next March.

Related Stories

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Raye attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Michael B. Jordan attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

RAYE Addresses Michael B. Jordan Romance Speculation: ‘We’re Just Friends Who Like Roller Coasters'

The British pop vocalist maintained that she and the Academy Award are just friends over a month after being spotted at Six Flags.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
(L-R) Michael B. Jordan, John Leguizamo, and Austin Butler.
Pop Culture

John Leguizamo to Face Off Against Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in 'Miami Vice' Reboot

The veteran actor is set to play the villain in the upcoming 'Miami Vice '85.'

Will Lavin16 days ago
Michael B. Jordan at a Spider-Man event, wearing a Spider-Man t-shirt and black pants, standing on a blue carpet.
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Jokes He Might Quit Acting to Make Anime for the Rest of His Life

The longtime anime fan has incorporated his love of the medium into movies and fashion.

Mark Elibert17 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureRihanna Reacts to EJ Johnson's Paris Hotel Rejection After Fashion Week Shade: 'Damn'
2
MusicDrake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years
3
MusicEminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'
4
StyleZendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach
5
StyleJoe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign
6
Pop CultureThe Best Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App