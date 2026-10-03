Michael B. Jordan's 'Battlefield' Movie Might Be Heading to Sony

Michael B. Jordan's Battlefield movie is reportedly on its way to Sony after a multi-studio bidding war.

According to The Wrap, Sony Pictures has emerged as the frontrunner for the film, although, the studio declined the publication's request to talk about the negotiations.

Details about the video game movie are currently sparse, aside from the fact that Jordan is attached to produce and potentially star in it, and Christopher McQuarrie is on board to direct and also write the script.

Additional producers include Emerald Neon’s Carter Swan, Electronic Arts' Jesse Stern, Vertigo's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, and Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo.

According to reports, Netflix, Universal, Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Sony all showed interest in obtaining the film that's at the center of the biggest bidding war of the year.