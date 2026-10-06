Michael B. Jordan Wears Fear of God at CultureCon 2026

Michael B. Jordan was spotted wearing Fear of God while attending CultureCon in New York City this past weekend.

Specifically, the Oscar-winning Sinners actor, soon to be seen leading a Thomas Crown Affair remake, opted for a look taken from FoG’s COLLECTION NINE menswear run.

The Thomas Crown Affair, out next year and also directed by Jordan, was key to the filmmaker’s CultureCon conversation with Gina Prince-Bythewood on Saturday (Oct. 3). Jordan was also honored with the Legacy in Motion award.