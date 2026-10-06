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Michael B. Jordan Wears Fear of God at CultureCon 2026

The Oscar-winning actor was honored with the Legacy in Motion award at the New York event.

Michael B. Jordan in a dark outfit holds a microphone, standing on a stage with colorful artwork and a vase. A camera is visible in the foreground.
Image via Getty/John Nacion

Michael B. Jordan was spotted wearing Fear of God while attending CultureCon in New York City this past weekend.

Specifically, the Oscar-winning Sinners actor, soon to be seen leading a Thomas Crown Affair remake, opted for a look taken from FoG’s COLLECTION NINE menswear run.

The Thomas Crown Affair, out next year and also directed by Jordan, was key to the filmmaker’s CultureCon conversation with Gina Prince-Bythewood on Saturday (Oct. 3). Jordan was also honored with the Legacy in Motion award.

A teaser trailer for Jordan’s take on the Thomas Crown story arrived this summer. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined in the cast by Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk.

Below, see that teaser in full, then catch the film in theaters starting March 5.

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