Music

Drake's 'Habibti' Jumps From No. 116 to No. 2 on Billboard 200 Chart Thanks to 'FOMO' Expansion

"Solar Eclipse" and three other 'FOMO' tracks were recently added to the album, which originally dropped back in May alongside 'Iceman' and 'Maid of Honour.'

Drake on stage with a microphone, wearing a white vest and dark pants, amid smoke and lights, with a large crowd in the background.
Image via Getty/Simone Joyner/ABA

Drake’s Habibti, one of three new albums he rolled out back in May, has jumped more than 100 positions on the Billboard 200 chart thanks to a well-timed FOMO expansion.

Per the latest chart update, the album, now featuring the Ella Langley-interpolating “Solar Eclipse” with Don Toliver, is back at No. 2. This marks a skyrocketing rise of 114 positions, as Habibti was at No. 116 on the previous week’s chart. Billboard says the album, which saw four FOMO-premiered songs added to its tracklist earlier this month, earned 71,000 equivalent units, a week-over-week increase of over 500 percent.

Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour all launched on May 15. Leading the charge as the biggest hit from Drake’s three-albums-at-once push is “Janice STFU,” which has enjoyed just over 20 weeks on the Hot 100 chart, where it peaked in the top spot.

Despite this, it sounds like we shouldn’t expect to see the track, or any from Drake’s latest albums, at the 2027 Grammys. Billboard recently reported that Drake had declined to submit the albums for consideration, a move that wasn’t exactly a surprise given his and the Recording Academy’s somewhat contentious relationship over the years.

In light of the news, Complex dug deep into the history of that relationship, which began way back in 2013 when Drake took home his first-ever Grammy for Take Care and continued as recently as this year thanks to some key Iceman lyrics. See the full breakdown here.

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