RAYE Addresses Michael B. Jordan Romance Speculation: ‘We’re Just Friends Who Like Roller Coasters'

RAYE has quieted whispers about her relationship with Michael B. Jordan by denying that the two are more than friends.

While on the 2026 MTV VMAs carpet on Sunday, the British pop vocalist was asked by Extra TV whether there was any truth to the romance speculation.

"No, we're just friends who like roller coasters," RAYE told the outlet.

In August, the “Where Is My Husband!” vocalist and Jordan were spotted riding roller coasters together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, which led to speculation about them having a romantic connection. Days later, TMZ reported that RAYE was working on the soundtrack for a movie project the Academy Award winner is attached to.

RAYE confirmed the collaboration herself at the VMAs, telling Entertainment Tonight that she and the actor have "been working on some things, which is really nice" and describing them as "just lovely friends."