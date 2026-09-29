Music

RAYE Addresses Michael B. Jordan Romance Speculation: ‘We’re Just Friends Who Like Roller Coasters'

The British pop vocalist maintained that she and the Academy Award are just friends over a month after being spotted at Six Flags.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Raye attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Michael B. Jordan attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Chloe Kern/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • RAYE denied dating Michael B. Jordan on the 2026 MTV VMAs red carpet, telling Extra they are "just friends who like roller coasters."
  • The romance speculation began after RAYE and Jordan were photographed riding roller coasters together at Six Flags Magic Mountain on August 7.
  • RAYE confirmed she and Jordan have "been working on some things" together, a project TMZ reported involves her contributing to a movie soundtrack.
  • RAYE said she is not forcing a new relationship, adding that love "finds you when you stop looking" while she focuses on her work.

RAYE has quieted whispers about her relationship with Michael B. Jordan by denying that the two are more than friends.

While on the 2026 MTV VMAs carpet on Sunday, the British pop vocalist was asked by Extra TV whether there was any truth to the romance speculation.

"No, we're just friends who like roller coasters," RAYE told the outlet.

In August, the “Where Is My Husband!” vocalist and Jordan were spotted riding roller coasters together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, which led to speculation about them having a romantic connection. Days later, TMZ reported that RAYE was working on the soundtrack for a movie project the Academy Award winner is attached to.

RAYE confirmed the collaboration herself at the VMAs, telling Entertainment Tonight that she and the actor have "been working on some things, which is really nice" and describing them as "just lovely friends."

RAYE also clarified that she’s not “forcing” a relationship with anyone. "It just needs to find you naturally, you know, and they do say love finds you when you stop looking,” she said. “So, I'm just out here doing my work, getting it done, getting sleep when I can.”

Related Stories

Charli xcx in a black outfit and sunglasses on stage, surrounded by dancers in colorful costumes, with a camera crew filming.
Music

2026 MTV Video Music Awards Performances: Charli xcx, Madonna, Gunna, Yung Lean, RAYE, and More

The Queen of Pop opened this year's ceremony with Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter, and more in tow.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
(L-R) Michael B. Jordan, John Leguizamo, and Austin Butler.
Pop Culture

John Leguizamo to Face Off Against Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in 'Miami Vice' Reboot

The veteran actor is set to play the villain in the upcoming 'Miami Vice '85.'

Will Lavin12 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: (L-R) George Clinton, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Isaiah Sharkey perform onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Ari Lennox, Raye, George Clinton, and More Pay Tribute to D'Angelo at BET Awards

The late R&B and soul legend received an all-star tribute at the BET Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams93 days ago

Trending

1
Pop Culture‘Naruto’ Returns to Television With a Limited Anime
2
MusicLil Wayne Appears to Confirm Engagement to Madi Cannon in Video Message to BG
3
MusicQuavo Confirms He Welcomed His First Child Ahead of New Album 'Qrömelife'
4
Pop CulturePlaqueBoyMax Says He Used to Twerk in the Mirror: ‘We’ve All Done This’
5
SportsBrian Ortega and Jay Park Squash Beef Six Years After Infamous UFC 248 Slap
6
Pop Culture'One Piece' Anime to Return in 2027 After Ending Latest Season With Major Cliffhanger

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App