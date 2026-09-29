RAYE Addresses Michael B. Jordan Romance Speculation: ‘We’re Just Friends Who Like Roller Coasters'

Key Takeaways
- RAYE denied dating Michael B. Jordan on the 2026 MTV VMAs red carpet, telling Extra they are "just friends who like roller coasters."
- The romance speculation began after RAYE and Jordan were photographed riding roller coasters together at Six Flags Magic Mountain on August 7.
- RAYE confirmed she and Jordan have "been working on some things" together, a project TMZ reported involves her contributing to a movie soundtrack.
- RAYE said she is not forcing a new relationship, adding that love "finds you when you stop looking" while she focuses on her work.
RAYE has quieted whispers about her relationship with Michael B. Jordan by denying that the two are more than friends.
While on the 2026 MTV VMAs carpet on Sunday, the British pop vocalist was asked by Extra TV whether there was any truth to the romance speculation.
"No, we're just friends who like roller coasters," RAYE told the outlet.
In August, the “Where Is My Husband!” vocalist and Jordan were spotted riding roller coasters together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, which led to speculation about them having a romantic connection. Days later, TMZ reported that RAYE was working on the soundtrack for a movie project the Academy Award winner is attached to.
RAYE confirmed the collaboration herself at the VMAs, telling Entertainment Tonight that she and the actor have "been working on some things, which is really nice" and describing them as "just lovely friends."
RAYE also clarified that she’s not “forcing” a relationship with anyone. "It just needs to find you naturally, you know, and they do say love finds you when you stop looking,” she said. “So, I'm just out here doing my work, getting it done, getting sleep when I can.”