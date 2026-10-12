Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s Wedding Weeks After Their Divorce Was Finalized

Maguire took on the role weeks after finalizing his divorce from Meyer, who has called him “the best dad, the best ex-husband, the best friend.”

The ceremony included Maguire and Meyer’s children, Ruby and Otis, and guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Courteney Cox, and Kate Hudson.

Tobey Maguire officiated ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii.

Tobey Maguire is proving there's no bad blood between him and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, as the Spider-Man actor took on a special role during her wedding to music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi. On Saturday (Oct. 10), Maguire officiated the couple's wedding ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii, just weeks after his divorce from Meyer was officially finalized. The 51-year-old actor stood at the altar and read from a set of papers as Meyer and Ogunlesi exchanged vows before sealing their marriage with a kiss. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Meyer wore a strapless white wedding gown with a veil, while Ogunlesi opted for a black suit and bow tie.

The ceremony also included Maguire and Meyer's two children, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17, who participated in the celebration. Several major Hollywood figures were in attendance, including Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, and Rachel Zoe. Maguire's involvement comes after a lengthy divorce process between him and Meyer, whom he married in Kona, Hawaii, in 2007. The former couple announced their separation in 2016, and Meyer officially filed for divorce four years later. On Sept. 21, a judgment was entered legally ending their marriage and restoring both to single status. However, some financial and custody matters are still being resolved privately. Despite their split, Maguire and Meyer have maintained a close relationship while raising their children. Meyer has previously praised the actor for the way he has handled their relationship following their separation, calling him "the best dad, the best ex-husband, the best friend."