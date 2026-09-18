John Leguizamo to Face Off Against Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in 'Miami Vice' Reboot

John Leguizamo is heading back to Miami, this time as the man fictional cops Crockett and Tubbs will be trying to apprehend.

According to Deadline, the Romeo + Juliet actor has signed on as the main villain of Miami Vice '85, Joseph Kosinski's crime thriller starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.

Butler will take on the role of James "Sonny" Crockett, while Jordan will star as Ricardo Tubbs, the vice detectives out of Miami-Dade's organized crime bureau who go undercover to dismantle southern Florida's criminal enterprises. Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone and Danny Ramirez will co-star.

Kosinski's version is an all-new take of the classic TV show, rather than a straight remake, inspired by the pilot and first season of the 1984-90 series and digging into the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami.

Which villain Leguizamo is playing remains under wraps, with speculation pointing to Calderone, the cartel figure who tormented the detectives in the original show's early episodes. That question stays open until cameras roll in November.