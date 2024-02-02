The Best Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

With so many streaming services out there (and more popping up by the day), it can be hard to know which one you can turn to in your time of streaming need. But really, all you need is the one that started it all: Netflix. Yes, Netflix still has plenty of streaming movies (both original and acquired) that rival the ones that you can catch in theaters. The only problem is that it’s tough to keep up with what’s being added to the service every month. Luckily you have us to sift through their extensive library and find the very best of the best. You’re welcome, by the way.
Here are the best movies on Netflix right now.
1. Ready Player One (2018)
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe
Genre: Sci Fi, Action
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 2h 20m
Rotten Tomatoes: 72% (Critics), 77% (Audience)
Nobody lives in the real world anymore, they're all plugged into OASIS. The Ontologically Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation allows users to remix their own lives, with a heavy focus on nostalgia. When the creator of OASIS passes away, his avatar announces a contest to win control of the entire platform. Wade (Tye Sheridan) and his virtual persona, Parzival, enlist his online friends to procure and preserve the OASIS from being taken over by online advertisers. Author Ernest Cline co-wrote the screenplay based on his own 2011 novel. Steven Spielberg on directing duty helps evoke our own wistful feelings of yesterday. He even remixes a classic scene from his own former director mentor for one of Wade's quests.
Ready Player One hits Netflix on Feb. 3.
2. Dumb Money (2023)
Director: Craig Gillepsie
Cast: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Rating: R
Runtime: 1h 45m
Rotten Tomatoes: 84% (Critics), 85% (Audience)
We all remember where we spent most of 2020... at home. In the throes of boredom, some of us turned to new hobbies. For some, checking the stock market-related r/WallStreetBets became a daily occurrence. A financial YouTuber, Keith Gil (Paul Dano), notices some activity going on with the stock of the electronics and game retailer, GameStop. The more he blogged and wrote about it, the more attention it got. This is how the short squeezing of Gamestop stock began. What followed was hedge funds and other rich investors being beaten by the common people, to the dismay of these fat cats. Director Craig Gilliseppe (I, Tonya) mixes fact with fiction in this modern Robin Hood film, adapted from the non-fiction chronicle The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich.
3. Society of the Snow (2023)
Director: J. A. Bayona
Cast: Enzo Vogrincic, Agustín Pardella, Esteban Bigliardi, Simón Hempe
Genre: Drama
Rating: R
Runtime: 2h 24m
Rotten Tomatoes: 89% (Critics), 82% (Audience)
In 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 went down in the Andes Mountain region with forty-five passengers and crew members on board. Seventy-two days later, sixteen survivors were rescued days before Christmas. The event has simultaneously been called the "Miracle of the Andes" as well as the "Andes Flight Disaster." Two very different names try to capture the brutality of survival and the astonishing rescue. For the past fifty years, the crash has inspired countless media, including 1993’s Alive and 2021’s hit television series Yellowjackets. This film is based on the book of the same name by Pablo Vierci, who happened to grow up with several of the survivors.
4. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018)
Director: Aaron Horvath, Peter Rida Michail
Cast: Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong
Genre: Comedy
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 27m
Rotten Tomatoes: 91% (Critics), 71% (Audience)
Back in 2003, DC rebranded the Teen Titans for a new generation. The show was full of wit, serialized storytelling, and distinct personalities for the superhero B team. Teen Titans Go! is a divisive 2013 follow-up that relies more on sight gags and TikTok-like humor. Their feature film was not met with much excitement. And yet somehow it ended up being one of DC's greatest silver-screen adventures. After a screening of yet another Batman film, Robin wonders why he was neglected in this one again. From there, the Teen Titans seek financing for their movie adaptation, since it seems like every comic book character is getting one. Be sure to look (and listen) for the many superhero cameos, including an appearance from a certain Marvel-ous icon.
5. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire (2023)
Director: Zack Snyder
Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman
Genre: Sci Fi, Action
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 2h 13m
In a universe far, far away, a rebellious soldier (Sofia Boutella) takes a stand against oppressive control. After deprogramming herself from propaganda, the warrior decides to assemble her band of guerrila fighters. The fight will take these rebels all over the cosmos in their battle for freedom. Whether or not the story beats sound familiar, you know you are in for a visual treat in the hands of Zack Snyder. Snyder has proven himself to be a love-him or hate-him auteur of the 21st century with a unique sense of style. Netflix has provided a home for his visions to thrive.
6. Malignant (2021)
Director: James Wan
Cast: Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White
Genre: Horror
Rating: R
Runtime: 1h 51m
Rotten Tomatoes: 77% (Critics), 52% (Audience)
James Wan has been giving us nightmares for over twenty years now. From the visceral horror of Saw to the atmospheric terror of The Conjuring. Wan is constantly changing how he scares us. Somewhere between those two films lies Malignant. A woman (Annabelle Wallis) begins to see visions of brutal murders. These are more than nightmares, they are premonitions. As she seeks answers about what is happening, she starts to fear that her mysterious past may be intertwined with the killer. The killer reveal may make your hair stand on end.
7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
Cast: Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black
Genre: Comedy, Adventure
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 32m
Rotten Tomatoes: 59% (Critics), 95% (Audience)
Nintendo's iconic plumber made his second appearance on the big screen in this Illumination feature. After his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) is taken to another world during a job, Mario (Chris Pratt) finds himself in the Mushroom Kingdom. As the threat of Bowser (Jack Black) looms over the citizens, they believe he could be the hero they need. He’s just going to need to believe in himself. An all-star voice cast was assembled including Chris Pratt and Anya Talor Joy, while Day proves to be the stand-out as the lanky, scaredy-cat brother. The movie is full of Easter eggs for long-time fans while still allowing newcomers to jump in. After crossing the billion-dollar mark earlier this year, there is a guarantee there are more adventures to come. Let's hope for a Luigi's Mansion spinoff!
8. The Batman (2022)
Director: Matt Reeves
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright
Genre: Action, Drama
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 2h 56m
Rotten Tomatoes: 85% (Critics), 87% (Audience)
It's been two years since the crime-ridden city of Gotham has been taken under the wing of the vigilante Batman. The early years of this career caused a struggle for Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) who sometimes finds it hard to differentiate his two personas. When a serial killer with a penchant for puzzles begins to terrorize the city's aristocracy, Bruce finds himself walking a fine line. Matt Reeves is no stranger to nerd franchises, having had a hand in Cloverfield and the recent Planet of the Apes films. There's no need for character reintroductions as his Gotham already feels so lived in.
9. The Killer (2023)
Director: David Fincher
Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard
Genre: Thriller
Rating: R
Runtime: 1h 58m
Rotten Tomatoes: 87% (Critics), 81% (Audience)
Director David Fincher is back with a darkly comic-action thriller. There are some jobs where you can't make a wrong move, and being an assassin is one of them. Clear your mind with some yoga, music, and even some breathing exercises. Anything to keep your focus on alert. But what would happen if you did make a mistake? Michael Fassbender stars as an executioner who just so happened to miss his target. As he grapples with the intense fallout, you must wonder if the job was ever worth it.
10. May December (2023)
Director: Todd Haynes
Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Cory Michael Smith
Genre: Drama
Rating: R
Runtime: 1h 53m
Rotten Tomatoes: 91% (Critics), 92% (Audience)
Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) has received the role of a lifetime. Over twenty years ago, married mother of three, Gracie Atherton (Julianne Moore), had an affair with her 13-year-old co-worker causing a small town to be the center of a nationwide scandal. Now married, Gracie Atherton-Yoo and her husband Joe (Charles Melton) have devoted their life to raising their kids without any further controversy. Elizabeth is welcomed into their home for research and to help tell their side of the story. Portman and Moore, Haynes' friend and muse, elevate these characters out of the tabloids. Surprisingly, it is former Riverdale actor Charles Melton as the older Joe Yoo who is the heart of this film. There's not another director who can tell this kind of story with such vicious bite and careful tenderness as Todd Haynes can.
11. Dune (2021)
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Zendaya
Genre: Sci Fi, Action
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 2h 35m
Rotten Tomatoes: 83% (Critics), 90% (Audience)
If you haven't seen 2021's Dune, Netflix has you covered before the release of the sequel. In a version of the future, the House of Atreides is offered care of the planet Arrakis. This planet is the only source of the universe's spice commodity. While hesitant, Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) agrees. He is curious to forge an allyship with the inhabitants. Little does he know that this deal has been brokered as part of a coup to destroy the Atreides dynasty. On Arakkis, the Atreides' son, Paul (Timothée Chalamet), begins to have a reaction to the export. He sees violence. He sees a war. He sees... a girl (Zendaya). Could this be a sign of things to come? Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi masterpiece finally got the adaptation it deserved in the hands of visionary director Denis Villeneuve.
12. Fair Play (2023)
Director: Chloe Domont
Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer
Genre: Drama
Rating: R
Runtime: 1h 53m
Rotten Tomatoes: 87% (Critics), 51% (Audience)
Emily (Alden Ehrenreich) and Luke (Phoebe Dynevor) are coworkers. They have also managed to keep their relationship a secret from their other coworkers. After getting engaged, they don't think they can keep it a secret much longer. When one of the higher-ups is ousted, Emily overhears that Luke may be promoted. They celebrate. It may be the push they needed! But when it's Emily who is given the manager job, their relationship begins to fall apart. The film seeks to engage with the unfortunate sexual politics that come from mixing business with pleasure in a competitive industry.
13. The Monkey King (2023)
Director: Anthony Staachi
Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy
Genre: Action, Adventure
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 32m
Rotten Tomatoes: 62% (Critics), 70% (Audience)
Monkey King (Jimmy O. Yang) doesn't feel at home with the other primates. He feels like an outsider, and not just because that's what they call him. He belongs up there with the Gods! In order to prove himself worthy to them, he decides to go on a quest to vanquish 100 demons. This starts to bring unwanted attention and a slew of new obstacles to reach his goal. Maybe being a God isn't what it's cracked up to be. This is a new take on the classic Chinese epic with the voice talents of Jimmy O. Yang as Monkey King and Bowen Yang as the nefarious Dragon King.
14. The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)
Director: Julius Avery
Cast: Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, Franco Nero
Genre: Horror
Rating: R
Runtime: 1h 43m
Rotten Tomatoes: 48% (Critics), 81% (Audience)
The majority of possession cases are not the work of the Devil. Father Gabriele Amorth (Russell Crowe) knows this. He isn't one to perform this ritual on a whim. On the occasion it needs to be done, he has the blessing of the Pope. Father Gabriele Amorth is said to have performed tens of thousands of exorcisms while he was still alive. He is the subject of the William Friedkin documentary "The Devil and Father Amorth '' which centers on him performing the ritual on a possessed woman in a small Italian village. His memoirs form the basis for this film with Russell Crowe portraying the controversial priest.
15. Paddington (2014)
Director: Paul King
Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent
Genre: Comedy, Adventure
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 35m
Rotten Tomatoes: 97% (Critics), 80% (Audience)
A stranger has found his way to London's Paddington Station. He is all alone. He is looking for somebody who will take him home. Did we mention this stranger is a bear? The beloved tale of the marmalade-loving mammal comes to life. He finds a home with the Brown family who decide to call him Paddington, of course. Despite the joy he brings all who cross paths with him, a museum collector (Nicole Kidman) isn't too fond of him... alive. She wants him stuffed for her display and she'll stop at nothing to have him.
16. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2023)
Director: Joel Crawford
Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Olivia Colman, Harvey Guillen
Genre: Adventure, Comedy
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 42m
Rotten Tomatoes: 95% (Critics), 94% (Audience)
Cats have nine lives. Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) has managed to use all but one. When the physical embodiment of death shows up to claim him, Puss realizes he can't live forever. There is the legend of the Wishing Star that grants one wish to those that find it. Maybe he can get all of his lives back. Just one problem, Little Jack Horner, who isn't so little anymore, is also after the star. This former nursery rhyme "good boy" is willing to do whatever it takes to hoard for himself. This thrilling and stunningly animated film is a spinoff of the beloved Shrek series.
17. They Cloned Tyrone (2023)
Director: Juel Taylor
Cast: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, David Alan Grier
Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy
Rating: R
Runtime: 2h 2m
Rotten Tomatoes: 94% (Critics), 100% (Audience)
Something's not quite right in the neighborhood. Our three protagonists would know, they run the streets. After noticing some strange occurrences, they decide to investigate. Somehow, someone is creating imitations of Black residents. They're collecting DNA by marketing products specifically to them. It's up to these three to stop it before it's too late. This pastiche stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris and combines the style of blaxploitation with the paranoid ambiance of a 70's sci-fi flick.
18. Wham! (2023)
Director: Chris Smith
Genre: Documentary
Rating: TV-14
Runtime: 1h 32m
Rotten Tomatoes: 89% (Critics), 88% (Audience)
Their songs are staples of pop culture. Not a December goes by without hearing “Last Christmas.” Their number-one hit “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go!” has remained relevant for its infectious chorus and iconic comedic scenes from films like Zoolander and The Wedding Singer. Wham! was fronted by Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael, who would later go on to have his own widely successful solo career. These childhood friends dreamed of playing music together. This documentary charts the rise and fall of their overnight success and how fame would ultimately break them apart five years later.
19. Nimona (2023)
Director: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane
Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Lorraine Toussaint
Genre: Action, Adventure
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 41m
Rotten Tomatoes: 97% (Critics), 83% (Audience)
Queen Valerin has been killed. The former knight, Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) is charged with the crime. Upon hearing what he’s done, a young girl named Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) offers to be his underling. Forced to be an outcast because of who she is, Nimona has turned against society. Unfortunately for her, Ballister is actually out to prove his innocence and capture those who framed him. If Nimona gets to beat people up, she is in. The only catch is that he cannot freak out when she reveals that she can shape-shift. The unlikely duo set off to prove that the real monsters are not the ones hiding in the shadows.
20. Extraction 2 (2023)
Director: Sam Hargrave
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Adam Bessa
Genre: Action, Thriller
Rating: R
Runtime: 2h 3m
Rotten Tomatoes: 80% (Critics), 85% (Audience)
When illegitimate businessmen need to be discretionary about getting someone home, they call Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth). A former member of the Australian Army, the disillusioned Rake has pivoted to working on the black market. The money is good and he has nothing left to lose after previously losing it all. After barely making it out of his last mission alive, he is summoned by a new client. This time it feels more personal. These people seem to know who he is, maybe who he once was. Chris Hemsworth returns in this sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit Extraction.
21. The Hateful Eight (2015)
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Cast: Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Samuel L. Jackson, Walter Goggins
Genre: Western
Rating: R
Runtime: 2h 48m
Rotten Tomatoes: 75% (Critics), 77% (Audience)
It's a blizzard outside and an assembly of cowboys, bounty hunters, and other ne'er-do-wells are stuck inside a cabin together. Reigning overall is Hangman (Kurt Russell) who just wants to collect his bounty for finally capturing Crazy Daisy Domergue (Jennifer Jason Leigh, in an Oscar-nominated performance). While all parties initially agree to be cordial during the snowstorm, they are a group of liars and backstabbers. Not everyone is going to make it through the night. Quentin Tarantino assembled an all-star cast for his eighth feature along with an Oscar-winning score by the legendary Ennio Morricone.
22. Carol (2015)
Director: Todd Haynes
Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Kyle Chandler, Jake Lacy
Genre: Romance, Drama
Rating: R
Runtime: 1h 58m
Rotten Tomatoes: 94% (Critics), 74% (Audience)
To make ends meet, photographer Therese (Rooney Mara) works in the toy department of a large department store. Enter Carol (Cate Blanchett), a glamorous housewife looking for a present. When she leaves a glove behind, Therese goes out of her way to mail it back. The act of kindness does not go unnoticed. As they begin to see more of each other, soon they themselves fall in love. Despite their passion, can it be enough to endure the oppressive American high society of the 1950s? Acclaimed director Todd Haynes directs two Oscar-nominated actresses in a film based on Patricia Highsmith's novel The Price of Salt.
23. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)
Director: Rian Johnson
Cast: Daniel Craig, Ed Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista
Genre: Thriller
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 2h 20m
Rotten Tomatoes: 92% (Critics), 92% (Audience)
The world-renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns! During the COVID-19 pandemic, Blanc receives an invitation to join tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) on his private island. The retreat of his close friends happens to include a controversial starlet (Kate Hudson), an MRA twitch streamer (Dave Bautista), and the governor of Connecticut (Kathryn Hahn), just to name a few. Despite his reputation, Bron does not know who invited the sleuth but welcomes him. The reunion turns deadly when one of them is killed, leading to the unraveling of long-held secrets. It’s up to Blanc to peel back the layers to figure out which one of them it is before the killer can claim another victim.
24. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
Director: Nick Park, Steve Box
Cast: Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Nicholas Smith
Genre: Comedy
Rating: G
Runtime: 1h 22m
Rotten Tomatoes: 95% (Critics), 79% (Audience)
When their beloved annual vegetable contest comes under threat from a wave of hungry rabbits, the town calls upon their bravest citizens to help. What they get is bumbling inventor Wallace (voiced by Peter Sallis) and his dog, Gromit. Their method of brainwashing rabbits into hating vegetables seems to be doing the trick! That is, until giant rabbit tracks are found amongst a mess of herbivorous carnage. It seems that they might have disturbed one monstrous bunny—who knows what or who will be his next target? The beloved British stop-motion duo made their feature film debut in this 2005 Oscar-winning film.
25. The Wonder (2022)
Director: Sebastián Lelio
Cast: Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy
Genre: Drama
Rating: R
Runtime: 1h 48m
Rotten Tomatoes: 85% (Critics), 72% (Audience)
Based on Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel of the same name, this psychological drama takes a look at the religious fervor of a small Irish town. A skeptical nurse is asked to accompany a group of religious townsfolk to the residence of a young girl. Her family has claimed that she has not eaten in more than four months and that it is a miracle. Both the girl and her family claim that she is satiated by manna that comes from heaven. As the nurse investigates, she is met with pushback from the town who feel that she does not believe. Florence Pugh delivers a powerful performance as the nurse who just wants to save the innocent girl. The film is helmed by the Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio with a screenplay by the novel’s author.
26. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022)
Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton
Genre: Musical, Fantasy
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 57m
Rotten Tomatoes: 97% (Critics), 85% (Audience)
Following the death of his son, a toymaker creates a marionette boy in his image. When it comes to life, the man finds, sadly, the puppet is nothing like his former son. Pinocchio follows the beloved wooden boy as he tries to integrate into society as a “real” boy and earn his papa’s approval. Guillermo del Toro’s take on the puppet finds him in the throes of Italy during the rise of Mussolini and fascism. Throughout it all, Pinocchio reminds us and the other characters what it means to be human in such a cruel world. While we are used to fairy tales having a darker edge, del Toro’s war setting brings out the cruelness of humanity. The melancholy song, “Ciao Papa,” will be stuck in your head for weeks.
27. Pamela, A Love Story (2023)
Director: Ryan White
Genre: Documentary
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: 1h 52m
Rotten Tomatoes: 100% (Critics), 92% (Audience)
Pamela Anderson was everywhere in the 1990’s. From Baywatch to photoshoots, she was an icon. Because of this, her image and her story were taken away from her. To this day, her story is still being told without her involvement. Now she has decided she is reclaiming it. Pamela: A Love Story gives the camera back over to her. She is free to tell the stories from her side for the first time how she wants.
28. Unlocked (2023)
Director: Kim Tae-joon
Cast: Chun Woo-hee, Im Si-wan, Kim Hee-won
Genre: Thriller
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: 1h 57m
Rotten Tomatoes: 67% (Critics), 88% (Audience)
Nami loses her phone. She's delighted to find that the person who found it has returned it safely to the store. Unfortunately, the guy who found it isn't the nice guy he seemed to be. Nami and her loved ones are soon put at risk by this man. He has hacked his way into her life and won't stop until he's ruined it. This thriller questions the idea of our personal cybersecurity in our modern lives.
29. Murder Mystery 2 (2023)
Director: Jeremy Garelick
Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong, Adeel Akhtar
Genre: Action, Comedy
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 1h 30m
Rotten Tomatoes: 45% (Critics), 46% (Audience)
Nick (Adam Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) were just mystery lovers. Their last vacation threw them into an actual one. When they receive a wedding invite, they are hoping this international vacation will be different. But as the wedding celebration is interrupted and the groom goes missing, they are thrown into another puzzle. These two will have to figure out who planned the kidnapping and why before it's too late in this sequel to the original 2019 Netflix hit Murder Mystery.
30. Hunger (2023)
Director: Sitisiri Mongkolsiri
Cast: Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Nopachai Jayanama, Gunn Svasti
Genre: Drama
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: 2h 10m
Rotten Tomatoes: 71% (Critics), 61% (Audience)
A thriller set amidst the Bangkok food scene. What drives a chef is the hunger for more. At least, that's what Aoy (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying) believes. While serving her family's street food, her ambition is noted. A customer invites her to try out to apprentice under a master chef. The upscale restaurant Hunger is run with a firm grip by Chef Paul (Nopachai Jayanama). Despite his iron facade, he takes a liking to her. The world of culinary arts is cutthroat. If she doesn't look out, she'll be butchered.