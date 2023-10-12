A Definitive Ranking Of Adam Sandler's Best Movies

We all love Adam Sandler.

Whether he’s shooting hoops or revolutionizing menswear by effortlessly bringing back oversized shorts, the prolific comedian is the Internet’s princess and is nothing short of a timeless icon. And while you might scoff or write off any fan of his movies as “uncultured,” you have to admit that it’s pretty impressive that one person’s managed to carve out an entire genre for himself just by being a meme.

We all know and understand what an “Adam Sandler movie” is. The unspoken rules include having a Rob Schneider or Kevin James cameo, an A-list female lead for a love interest that Sandler woos on an island, and cringey, yet funny, raunchy jokes you feel bad laughing at. Has Meryl Steep managed to create a new genre of movies by simply starring in them? Nope. Has Leonardo DiCaprio? Also no. But Sandler has, and whatever you may think, that’s a righteous feat in and of itself.

From industry favorites like Uncut Gems to the criminally underrated like Hotel Transylvania, we’ve sifted through Sandler’s catalog and ranked his 13 best films for your movie-watching pleasure. But let’s be honest: You’ve probably watched at least one of these over five times already.

13. Just Go With It (2011)