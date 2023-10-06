How Two Comedians Convinced Megan Thee Stallion To Join A24’s Wildest Film So Far

We all know what to expect when walking into an A24 film—at least, we think we know what to expect. Then there’s films like Dicks: The Musical.

Helmed by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, the film is A24’s first ever musical that follows two former rivals who, once realizing that they’re identical twins, decide to bring their parents back together. It’s easy to pin Dicks: The Musical as an R-rated version of The Parent Trap, but whatever expectations you have of the film are honestly moot.

Through a considerably brief runtime of just an hour and a half, Dicks: The Musical manages to pack on everything from talking genitalia, to queer sewer gremlins, to Megan Thee Stallion dropping yet another hot girl anthem, and it somehow all makes sense. While the bestowment of whether or not something is “camp” is loosely thrown around these days, Dicks: The Musical is true, cult camp at its absolute best. Do I think this film is for everyone? Absolutely not. But if it’s for you, you will forever applaud the day this film was greenlit—an achievement in and of itself that I still can’t believe actually happened.

“Most of these interviews have been us doing therapy for a lot of people,” says Sharp in an interview with Complex.

We caught up with the cast of Dicks: The Musical, including director Larry Charles, to unpack how this film was made, what it was like working with Megan Thee Stallion, and how the rapper’s musical number came to fruition.

Note: While this interview was conducted during the SAG-AFTRA strike, A24 has been granted an interim agreement with the union, allowing film promotions.

This interview has been edited for length and clairty.