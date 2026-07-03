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'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Channels 'It's a Wonderful Life' in Jimmy Stewart Biopic
Pop Culture

‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Takes on Jimmy Stewart Role in New Biopic

‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa is set to portray Jimmy Stewart in a biopic inspired by ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo211 days ago
First Nations Canadian actor Graham Greene with short gray hair and a mustache, wearing a black jacket and shirt, stands against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Oscar-Nominated 'Dances With Wolves' Actor Graham Greene Dies at 73

The Indigenous Canadian actor won a Grammy and earned an Oscar nomination.

Alex Ocho318 days ago
This is a photo of Ryan Grantham
Pop Culture

'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Gets Life Sentence After Pleading Guilty to Murdering His Mother

Former child actor Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his mother in 2020. Grantham appeared in a Vancouver court on Wednesday.

Brad Callas1392 days ago
Canadian actor Ryan Grantham
Life

Former Riverdale Actor Murdered His Mother and Planned to Kill Prime Minister Trudeau

After Ryan Grantham shot and killed his mother in 2020, the ex-Riverdale actor planned to kill Trudeau and commit mass murder at Simon Fraser University.

Bianca Thompson1493 days ago
lili reinhart comments on met gala
Pop Culture

Lili Reinhart Blasts Celebs Who ‘Openly Admit to Starving’ for Met Gala Following Kim K Saying Diet Was ‘So Strict’

After Kim K admitted, “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict," Lili Reinhart shared her frustrations with celebrities making such decisions for fashion.

Jordan Rose1534 days ago
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Pop Culture

The CW Renews 'The Flash,' 'Riverdale,' 'Batwoman' and Nine Other Shows

The CW renewed 12 series, including 'The Flash,' 'Riverdale,' and 'Batwoman' for the 2021-22 season. The renewal comes ahead of some series' premieres.

Alex Galbraith1989 days ago
Lili Reinhart attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Pop Culture

Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Posting Topless Picture to Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor

In an attempt to seek justice for the 26-year-old EMT worker who was killed by Louisville police, Lili Reinhart posted a topless photo of herself.

Xavier Hamilton2207 days ago
Cole Sprouse attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Pop Culture

Cole Sprouse Responds to ‘Anonymous Accounts’ Falsely Accusing Him and ‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars of Sexual Assault

The victim in question claims the incident allegedly happened in 2013 at a NYU party.

Xavier Hamilton2215 days ago
complex watch less
Pop Culture

'Katy Keene' Star Ashleigh Murray Discusses Black Representation and Life After 'Riverdale' | Watch Less Ep. 33

'Katy Keene' star Ashleigh Murray joins Watch Less to talk black representation in Hollywood, Josie's growth on 'Katy Keene', and more.

Complex2228 days ago
Lili Reinhart attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Pop Culture

Lili Reinhart Comes Out as 'Proud Bisexual Woman' on Instagram

Along with sharing her sexuality with fans, Reinhart has been vocal in the current fight against injustice by participating in protests in Los Angeles.

Xavier Hamilton2234 days ago
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luke perry
Pop Culture

'Riverdale' Cast Remembers Luke Perry: 'It’s Incredibly Painful'

Luke Perry suddenly died in March from a stroke.

tara mahadevan2475 days ago
Shannen Doherty attends Paramount Network Launch Party.
Pop Culture

Shannen Doherty to Guest Star on ‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Premiere as Part of Luke Perry Tribute

The episode will be titled "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam."

Jose Martinez2552 days ago
Luke Perry
Pop Culture

Luke Perry Can't Get a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Until 2024

Luke Perry died Monday morning (Mar. 4) at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

Joe Price2685 days ago
luke perry
Pop Culture

Luke Perry's Daughter Opens Up About Father's Death: 'I Am Grateful for All the Love'

18-year-old Sophie Perry shared a photo of her and her father on Instagram and expressed her appreciation for all the loving messages she's received.

Hannah Lifshutz2690 days ago
Luke Perry
Pop Culture

Luke Perry Dead at 52

The 'Beverly Hills 90210' star suffered a stroke last week.

Trace William Cowen2691 days ago
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