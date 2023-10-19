15 Horror Movies to Watch this Halloween That'll Actually Scare You

If you’ve ever found yourself popping in a horror movie only to be sorely disappointed by tacky twists and demons that may as well be Casper the Friendly Ghost—we’re here to change that.

With Halloween right around the corner, scary movie nights are an absolute must. But with streaming services boasting expansive catalogs it’s hard to sift through what’s actually scary and what’s…well, pretty trash. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up 15 horror movies that are actually scary to watch this spooky season—or for any time of the year really—that are excellent choices for a haunted movie night.

From indies to blockbusters, from gory thrillers to found-footage masterpieces, here are 15 films that’ll give you nightmares, might make you want to retch, and maybe even wish you’d never seen them.

1. Hereditary (2018)