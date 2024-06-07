Tiffany Haddish Recalls Telling Leonardo DiCaprio She Wants to ‘F*ck’ Him, But Only If He Role Plays His Disabled ‘Gilbert Grape’ Role

Tiffany Haddish shooting her shot with Leonardo DiCaprio is concerning to say the least.
The 44-year-old actress and comedienne stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday where she was asked about her dating life as of late.
Haddish says she’s single but had been casually dating recently. However, she has a specific type of man in mind.
“I want him to be handsome to me,” said Haddish when asked to describe the “perfect” man for her. “Something like a Michael B. [Jordan] or Usher is handsome and Henry Cavill is handsome. Brad Pitt is handsome. I think you're handsome.”
The Girls Trip actress continued, “Also, like are they taking care of themselves? Health wise? Do they like to have adventure? I love adventure. Like, let's go on some kind of journey. Let's go on a hike or let's take a trip somewhere, let's go to an island or something like that. Yeah, I love a good trip.”
Stern, 70, also asked Haddish about the one time she propositioned Leonardo DiCaprio.
“Yeah, I'm still working on that. I think I might be too old,” Haddish answered, before saying she doesn’t think she might be his type.
DiCaprio, 49, is currently dating Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, who just turned 26 on Thursday, per Newsweek.
“When I first met him I told him, ‘I want to fuck, but only if you are your character out of What's Eating Gilbert Grape,’” added Haddish.
If you’re not familiar with the 1993 film, DiCaprio starred opposite Johnny Depp in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape in the role of Arnie, a teenager with an intellectual disability. The role earned him his first-ever Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
“I liked him as Arnie, I like my man with a little bit of a disability,” Haddish continued.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Haddish has brought up her desire to roleplay in the bedroom with DiCaprio. She appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018 and detailed the time she met the Great Gatsby actor at a then-recent party in Beverly Hills.
She claims that she walked up to him to introduce herself and paid him a compliment. He returned the compliment saying he thought she was “really funny” and enjoyed her work. However, the conversation allegedly switched gears very quickly.
“I was like ‘I wanna hit,’” Haddish recalled. “He's like ‘What?’ I said, ‘I wanna hit that, I ain't talking about drugs.’”
“He was like, ‘Oh, you're hilarious,’” she continued. “And I was like, ‘No, there's stipulations to it though. See, I wanna get some but I only wanna do it to you as your character out of What's Eating Gilbert Grape.’”
DiCaprio was apparently perplexed by the offer.
“I was like, ‘Well, I like my men a little weak, but also I feel like you did an amazing job. I think you did an excellent performance and I feel like you deserve an award and here it is,” Haddish said while gesturing to herself.
“I don't know if he thought I was playing but I was dead serious,” she told Kimmel. “Call me.”