Tiffany Haddish Recalls Telling Leonardo DiCaprio She Wants to ‘F*ck’ Him, But Only If He Role Plays His Disabled ‘Gilbert Grape’ Role

Tiffany Haddish shooting her shot with Leonardo DiCaprio is concerning to say the least.

The 44-year-old actress and comedienne stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday where she was asked about her dating life as of late.

Haddish says she’s single but had been casually dating recently. However, she has a specific type of man in mind.

“I want him to be handsome to me,” said Haddish when asked to describe the “perfect” man for her. “Something like a Michael B. [Jordan] or Usher is handsome and Henry Cavill is handsome. Brad Pitt is handsome. I think you're handsome.”

The Girls Trip actress continued, “Also, like are they taking care of themselves? Health wise? Do they like to have adventure? I love adventure. Like, let's go on some kind of journey. Let's go on a hike or let's take a trip somewhere, let's go to an island or something like that. Yeah, I love a good trip.”