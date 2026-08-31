MrBeast Raps About His Millions on Lil Baby's "Dead Fresh" Remix

MrBeast and Lil Baby's unexpected collaboration has officially arrived. The YouTube superstar makes a guest appearance on a remix of Lil Baby's Pharrell-produced track "Dead Fresh," with the accompanying music video showing the two linking up in MrBeast's hometown of Greenville, North Carolina. MrBeast doesn't just make a cameo in the visual. The 28-year-old actually grabs the mic and delivers his own verse, opening by joking about his enormous wealth and putting a rap spin on some of his biggest philanthropic projects. "Richest rapper on the scene, call me Mr. Lean," MrBeast raps. "30 million pounds of trash, we got that ocean clean/Take a minute, feel the breeze, it's 20 million trees."

The bars reference Donaldson's TeamSeas and TeamTrees initiatives, which have raised millions of dollars toward removing trash from oceans and waterways and planting trees around the world. Elsewhere in the verse, MrBeast raps, "Order pizza to the crib, and I took the keys," before working an NFL reference into his bars. "Gave a quarter back to my hood, call me Tom Brady," he raps. "And I ain't even done, I had to call Baby." Footage of MrBeast and Lil Baby filming the video had already begun circulating online before its release, giving fans an early indication that the unlikely duo had something in the works. WNCT previously reported that the pair filmed at the Landmark Pick-Up convenience store in Greenville on a Friday night in mid-August. Local officials confirmed the production to the outlet, with police present at the location while traffic in the surrounding area reportedly continued as normal.