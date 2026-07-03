Howard Stern

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Bunnie Xo Says Husband Jelly Roll Deserved a 'Second Chance' After Cheating

The podcaster and author said she saw "something special" in her husband of 10 years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams149 days ago
Radio host Howard Stern speaking into a microphone in a studio, wearing glasses and a black jacket, gesturing with his hands.
Pop Culture

Howard Stern Was Shocked by Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Documentary — Here’s Why

Howard Stern was blown away by Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ documentary — but even he admits it was exhausting to watch.

Effie Orfanides166 days ago
Kim Kardashian in a black lace dress at a SiriusXM event, and Kanye West in a dark jacket performing on stage.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Alleges Kanye West Once Told Her 'You Faked Your Robbery for a TV Show'

"That was like a knife to my heart," Kim said in a new episode of 'The Kardashians.'

Trace William Cowen225 days ago
(L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Cheating by First Husband, Ojani Noa: 'I Couldn't Stay Anymore'

It comes after the singer recently claimed that she's never been loved by the men of her past.

Jaelani Turner-Williams272 days ago
Post Malone performs during his "The BIG ASS Stadium Tour" at Citi Field on June 04, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Post Malone Gets Win in Child Custody Case in California

Post Malone’s ex and baby mama dismissed her child custody charges against him in the state of California.

Sarah Vincent359 days ago
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Seth Rogen in a light suit and glasses, and Martin Scorsese in a tuxedo, both smiling at separate events.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Says He Was 'Incredibly Scared' to Direct Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'

Rogen directs and stars in the new Apple TV+ series.

tara mahadevan477 days ago
Aubrey Plaza attends 'Megalopolis' photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.
Pop Culture

Aubrey Plaza Opens Up Again About Stroke She Suffered at 20: 'I Forgot How to Talk'

The 'Agatha All Along' star discussed her medical scare during an appearance on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show.'

Jose Martinez673 days ago
Tiffany Haddish in a black dress with chain straps smiles at the camera. Leonardo DiCaprio, wearing a black suit, poses at a media wall event
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Recalls Telling Leonardo DiCaprio She Wants to ‘F*ck’ Him, But Only If He Role Plays His Disabled ‘Gilbert Grape’ Role

DiCaprio, who was 19 years old, played an intellectually disabled teenager in the 1993 film, "What's Eating Gilbert Grape"

Alex Ocho769 days ago
A man in a suit stepping out from a doorway, likely a high-profile figure
Life

Biden Says He Thought About Jumping From Delaware Memorial Bridge After 1972 Deaths of Wife and Daughter

Biden sat down with Howard Stern for an extensive interview touching on a particularly difficult period in his life.

Trace William Cowen812 days ago
Pop Culture

John Cena's Agency Encouraged Him to Turn Down 'Barbie' Role for Being 'Beneath' Him

The actor and WWE wrestler accepted Margot Robbie's invitation to star as a mermaid in the blockbuster film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams874 days ago
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Pop Culture

Howard Stern Jokes About Trevor Noah's Kind Disposition as Grammys Host: 'He Was Like a Cheerleader'

The legendary radio host explained that he doesn't blame Noah for playing it safe during the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams891 days ago
Music

Ed Sheeran Recalls How Eminem’s 'Marshall Mathers LP' Album ‘Cured’ His Stutter

Years before he'd go on to collaborate with the Detroit rapper, Sheeran said Eminem's 'Marshall Mathers LP<i>'</i> helped him get over stuttering as a child.

Brad Callas1158 days ago
Priyanka Chopra photographed at Met Ball
Pop Culture

Priyanka Chopra Says Botched Nose Job Led to Her Going Through 'Deep Depression'

In a new conversation with Howard Stern, Priyanka Chopra reveals that her mental health suffered after getting a bad nose job around twenty years ago.

tara mahadevan1170 days ago
Nick Cannon photographed in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Accidentally Leaves Out Daughter When Asked to List All 12 of His Kid’s Names

In an awkward moment, Nick Cannon forgot to include his daughter Onyx Ice when Howard Stern asked the 42-year-old father to name all 12 of his children’s names.

taramhdvn1191 days ago
Nick Cannon Imagines Having His 13th Child With Taylor Swift
Music

Nick Cannon Imagines Having His 13th Child With Taylor Swift: 'I Think She Would Relate to Me Very Well'

Nick Cannon said that despite being a father of 12, he's open to having more kids, especially if that next child happens to be with Taylor Swift.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1193 days ago
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Brendan Fraser is seen on Howard Sterns show
Pop Culture

Brendan Fraser Reflects on Auditioning for Scrapped J.J. Abrams ‘Superman’ Movie

In a chat with Howard Stern, the star of last year's Oscar-nominated 'The Whale' looks back 20 years later on the experience of almost being Superman.

Trace William Cowen1254 days ago
Lizzo in an interview on 'The Howard Stern Show'
Music

Lizzo Addresses 'Hurtful' Suggestions She Makes Music for White People

In an appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show​​​​​​​,' Lizzo responded to the “hurtful” suggestion that she only writes music for white people.

Joe Price1309 days ago
Drake 21 Savage on Howard Stern fake interview
Pop Culture

Howard Stern Shares Thoughts on Drake and 21 Savage's Fake Interview With Him for 'Her Loss' Rollout

Howard Stern discussed what he thought about Drake and 21 Savage staging a fake interview with him as well as the subsequent viral response.

Jose Martinez1347 days ago

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