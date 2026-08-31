Music

Charlamagne Calls Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" Remixes 'Regular,' Wanted City Girls Reunion

'The Breakfast Club' host was disinterested in the U.S. and international remixes of Yung Miami's hit single.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Charlamagne tha God and Diplo speak in the Broadcast room during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: JT and Yung Miami of City Girls visit SiriusXM Studios on October 25, 2023 in New York City.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Charlamagne tha God wasn't impressed after listening to both of Yung Miami's new "Spend Dat" remixes on The Breakfast Club, prompting a blunt reaction over the air.

On the Friday (August 28) episode of show, as heard around the 21-minute mark of the video below, Charlamagne called the song’s U.S. and international versions “regular.”

The U.S. version of the summertime hit unites Yung Miami with Lil Baby and Kodak Black, while the international remix brings in Davido, Shenseea, and Vybz Kartel. The former City Girls artist contributes a new verse on both. The original peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month.

Charlamagne ranked the verses on a gasoline octane scale, placing Lil Baby at roughly 91, while Kodak Black landed between 89 and 90.

When the international version was played, Charlamagne laughed at Shenseea singing about “Nigerian scammers,” but joked, “It’s not a stereotype if it’s true.”

The media personality went on to say that “Spend Dat” didn’t need a remix, but could have benefited from JT appearing on it. "If we were going to do a remix, it should have been women-centered," he said. City Girls disbanded in 2024, just months after the release of their third album, RAW.

Yung Miami originally wanted to reunite on the “Spend Dat” remix with her “In My Feelings” collaborator Drake, which she shared in multiple interviews over the summer.

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