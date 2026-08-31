Charlamagne Calls Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" Remixes 'Regular,' Wanted City Girls Reunion

On the Friday (August 28) episode of show, as heard around the 21-minute mark of the video below, Charlamagne called the song’s U.S. and international versions “regular.”

Charlamagne ranked the verses on a gasoline octane scale, placing Lil Baby at roughly 91, while Kodak Black landed between 89 and 90.

When the international version was played, Charlamagne laughed at Shenseea singing about “Nigerian scammers,” but joked, “It’s not a stereotype if it’s true.”

The media personality went on to say that “Spend Dat” didn’t need a remix, but could have benefited from JT appearing on it. "If we were going to do a remix, it should have been women-centered," he said. City Girls disbanded in 2024, just months after the release of their third album, RAW.

Yung Miami originally wanted to reunite on the “Spend Dat” remix with her “In My Feelings” collaborator Drake, which she shared in multiple interviews over the summer.